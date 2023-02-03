Read full article on original website
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WVNews
LeBron James chases NBA history on a star-filled night in LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James went after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record Tuesday night in an arena filled with stars and rocked by eager fans anticipating a crowning moment in his 20-year career. James chased the 36 points necessary to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's record 38,387 points with determination,...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
WVNews
LeBron sets NBA career scoring mark in Lakers' loss to OKC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a stepback jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed the mark held...
WVNews
Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
WVNews
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
WVNews
Ingram scores 30, Pelicans down Hawks for 3rd straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. “Brandon, it's a difference when he's on the floor. He’s one of the best players in the game...
WVNews
N.Y. Knicks 102, Orlando 98
NEW YORK (102) Barrett 5-16 2-4 15, Randle 7-15 4-6 22, Sims 4-5 0-0 8, Brunson 9-13 4-5 25, Grimes 4-8 0-0 9, Toppin 0-6 3-4 3, Hartenstein 1-1 0-0 2, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 7-15 0-0 18. Totals 37-81 13-19 102.
WVNews
Bruins rolling, rest of NHL making final push for playoffs
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights lost eight of 10 games going into the All-Star break after leading the Pacific Division at the midway point of the NHL season. They're still safely in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but they can't keep it up.
WVNews
Denver 146, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) McDaniels 2-6 0-0 4, Reid 5-9 0-0 11, Gobert 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 7-11 4-5 19, Russell 4-7 0-0 10, Minott 4-7 2-2 11, Prince 1-5 3-3 5, Ryan 4-8 0-0 11, Knight 3-5 2-4 9, Garza 6-12 7-8 19, Forbes 2-4 2-2 7, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 40-85 22-26 112.
WVNews
Adams scores 21 as Buffalo defeats Eastern Michigan 102-97
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Adams' 21 points helped Buffalo defeat Eastern Michigan 102-97 on Tuesday night. Adams also had eight rebounds for the Bulls (12-12, 6-5 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 21 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Zid Powell shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
WVNews
Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112
PHOENIX (116) Bridges 8-18 3-3 21, Johnson 6-11 0-0 14, Ayton 14-18 7-8 35, Booker 6-15 5-7 19, Paul 3-10 2-2 9, Craig 1-3 1-4 3, Wainright 1-4 0-0 3, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, D.Lee 1-2 2-2 5, Landale 3-4 1-2 7, S.Lee 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 21-28 116.
WVNews
Pittsburgh 91, Louisville 57
LOUISVILLE (3-21) Curry 2-6 2-2 6, Traynor 0-3 0-0 0, Withers 2-7 4-6 9, Ellis 2-9 2-2 7, James 4-10 0-0 11, Lands 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 2-6 4-4 10, Okorafor 2-8 1-2 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Ree 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-58 15-18 57.
WVNews
Tulane 101, Cincinnati 94, OT
CINCINNATI (16-9) Lakhin 2-2 0-0 4, Oguama 6-10 4-6 16, Adams-Woods 4-10 0-0 11, DeJulius 4-15 0-0 12, Nolley 8-19 4-5 26, Davenport 2-8 2-2 8, Skillings 1-7 2-2 5, Phinisee 1-3 0-0 3, Ezikpe 3-5 3-3 9, Reed 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-83 15-18 94.
