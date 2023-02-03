ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

LeBron James chases NBA history on a star-filled night in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James went after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record Tuesday night in an arena filled with stars and rocked by eager fans anticipating a crowning moment in his 20-year career. James chased the 36 points necessary to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's record 38,387 points with determination,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
WVNews

LeBron sets NBA career scoring mark in Lakers' loss to OKC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a stepback jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed the mark held...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
PHOENIX, AZ
WVNews

Ingram scores 30, Pelicans down Hawks for 3rd straight win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. “Brandon, it's a difference when he's on the floor. He’s one of the best players in the game...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 102, Orlando 98

NEW YORK (102) Barrett 5-16 2-4 15, Randle 7-15 4-6 22, Sims 4-5 0-0 8, Brunson 9-13 4-5 25, Grimes 4-8 0-0 9, Toppin 0-6 3-4 3, Hartenstein 1-1 0-0 2, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 7-15 0-0 18. Totals 37-81 13-19 102.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Bruins rolling, rest of NHL making final push for playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights lost eight of 10 games going into the All-Star break after leading the Pacific Division at the midway point of the NHL season. They're still safely in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but they can't keep it up.
WVNews

Denver 146, Minnesota 112

MINNESOTA (112) McDaniels 2-6 0-0 4, Reid 5-9 0-0 11, Gobert 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 7-11 4-5 19, Russell 4-7 0-0 10, Minott 4-7 2-2 11, Prince 1-5 3-3 5, Ryan 4-8 0-0 11, Knight 3-5 2-4 9, Garza 6-12 7-8 19, Forbes 2-4 2-2 7, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 40-85 22-26 112.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Adams scores 21 as Buffalo defeats Eastern Michigan 102-97

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Adams' 21 points helped Buffalo defeat Eastern Michigan 102-97 on Tuesday night. Adams also had eight rebounds for the Bulls (12-12, 6-5 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 21 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Zid Powell shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112

PHOENIX (116) Bridges 8-18 3-3 21, Johnson 6-11 0-0 14, Ayton 14-18 7-8 35, Booker 6-15 5-7 19, Paul 3-10 2-2 9, Craig 1-3 1-4 3, Wainright 1-4 0-0 3, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, D.Lee 1-2 2-2 5, Landale 3-4 1-2 7, S.Lee 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 21-28 116.
PHOENIX, AZ
WVNews

Pittsburgh 91, Louisville 57

LOUISVILLE (3-21) Curry 2-6 2-2 6, Traynor 0-3 0-0 0, Withers 2-7 4-6 9, Ellis 2-9 2-2 7, James 4-10 0-0 11, Lands 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 2-6 4-4 10, Okorafor 2-8 1-2 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Ree 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-58 15-18 57.
WVNews

Tulane 101, Cincinnati 94, OT

CINCINNATI (16-9) Lakhin 2-2 0-0 4, Oguama 6-10 4-6 16, Adams-Woods 4-10 0-0 11, DeJulius 4-15 0-0 12, Nolley 8-19 4-5 26, Davenport 2-8 2-2 8, Skillings 1-7 2-2 5, Phinisee 1-3 0-0 3, Ezikpe 3-5 3-3 9, Reed 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-83 15-18 94.

