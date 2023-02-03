OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Anderson Mirambeaux had 22 points in Miami of Ohio's 85-78 win against Western Michigan on Tuesday night. Mirambeaux also added five rebounds for the RedHawks (8-16, 2-9 Mid-American Conference). Mekhi Lairy scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Morgan Safford was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists. The RedHawks snapped a seven-game slide.

