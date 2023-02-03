Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
depauliaonline.com
Black-owned businesses in Chicago to have on your radar
Chicago is home to a plethora of family owned, independent businesses. For Black History Month, the DePaulia wanted to put the spotlight on some fantastic Black-owned establishments. Some of these spots have been around for years, and others are new to the Chicago scene. Batter & Berries – 2748 N....
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
A Rogers Park Pizzeria Helped Throw The World’s Largest Pizza Party This Past January
J.B. Alberto’s in Rogers Park is now part of history, helping to break the world record for the largest pizza party. The local Chicago staple also helped to raise money for Make-A-Wish. Participating in serving over 900 pizzas this past month at a rented-out arena in Oklahoma, the Rogers Park pizzeria teamed up with international experts to help host the world’s largest pizza party. Owner Tony Troiano was one of the 3,357 people to break the record. He’s been the owner of J.B. Alberto’s since 1978, and at the event, had to follow a certain set of guidelines (which included eating two slices of pizza and drinking 8 ounces of water within 15 minutes) to help the team qualify as the world’s largest pizza party. Officially breaking the world record for the largest pizza party, J.B. Alberto’s was one of the restaurants that provided slices at the event. As for who threw this record-breaking party? Well, that would be the members of the elite World Pizza Champion team, an exclusive invite-only group.
Honor Black History Month With These 6 Poignant Exhibits In Chicago
Back in 1926, the concept of Black History Month was established by Carter G. Woodson (also known as “Father of Black History) in our beloved Chicago. As we ring in Black History Month, it’s important to acknowledge and help work to overcome the issues and inequalities still plaguing the Black community today. We’ve listed 6 extraordinary exhibits that honor and celebrate Black history, then and now. Taking visitors back to 1963’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, The March offers exhibit viewers a chance to immerse themselves in the historic event. The DuSable Black History Museum featured additional exhibitions as...
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
MyStateline.com
Chicago factory goes up in flames
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street...
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
13 Ways To Celebrate Black History Month In Chicago
February is known as Black History Month. It is now a holiday that’s been declared by every American President since 1976. Famously, back in 1926, the concept of Black History Month was initially established by Carter G. Woodson (also known as “Father of Black History) in our beloved Chicago. As we ring in Black History Month, it’s important to acknowledge and help work to overcome the issues and inequalities still plaguing the Black community today. As former President Barack Obama said, Black history is ‘inextricability tied to American history itself’ with countless individuals changing this country for the better. As we celebrate Black History Month, it’s important to remember that we shouldn’t treat this month as though it is somehow separate from our collective American history. Black history is American history. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 3, 2022
Austin Weekly News
Vacant 40 years, youth sports campus blooms in North Austin
Local leaders welcomed a state-of-the-art community center and youth athletic facility to North Austin last Thursday after two years of planning. The North Austin Center, 1841 N. Laramie Ave., is a nonprofit, 10-acre campus for sports, education and wellness, with a strong focus on baseball, basketball, and soccer development. The $31 million facility has basketball courts, classrooms, an esports lab, a weight room and other amenities.
91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...
WGNtv.com
Why are there Canada geese in Chicago in the middle of winter?
I have seen Canada geese here in the Chicago area in the middle of winter. I thought they should have left for warmer climates. What is going on?. Canada geese are tough and adaptable birds and, as long as food and open water are available, they can tolerate Chicago’s low winter temperatures. Canada geese in urban areas like metropolitan Chicago are drawn to grassy places like parks and expansive lawns because such places give them an unobstructed view of approaching predators. And Canada geese eat grass.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike Cummings promises not to ‘line his pockets’ in the 19th Ward
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): With only a few weeks until election day in Chicago, retired CPD sergeant Mike Cummings is here to discuss why the 19th Ward is ready for a change and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Superintendent David Brown, and Alderman Matt O’Shea have to go. Plus, Kasso takes a crack at monologue for the first time since heart surgery. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
fox32chicago.com
Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
Chicago Officially Names It’s First Snow Plow Fleet After ‘Name A Snowplow’ Contest Winners Are Chosen
Back in December, the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation launched a contest to name each of the snowplows in the six districts. With a fleet of almost 300 baby-blue Snow Fighting Trucks, the city wanted to add an extra pizazz to the wintertime necessity– in the past over 675 motor-truck drivers have been sent out to help clear snow. Now the names have officially been chosen. The “You Name A Snowplow” competition was open to Chicago residents. With over 7,000 entries to choose from, residents voted on the top 50 last month, with an extra snow plow getting a name as there was a near-tie for 6th place. A post shared by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor)
Organizations chip in to help family make new apartment a home
CHICAGO — It’s been a particularly bitter winter for Shantel Gartley and his two teenage sons. The family first lost a mother to gun violence and then lost their apartment. “We were just living on the streets and hoping nothing bad happened to us,” Gartley said. When two of Chicago’s powerhouse non-profits, Digs with Dignity […]
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
cwbchicago.com
Burglar is targeting bars in Lakeview, North Center, Lincoln Square, cops say
Chicago police are warning bars on the North Side about a burglar who has targeted taverns during a string of crimes since mid-January. So far, he has struck in Lakeview, North Center, and Lincoln Square. The most recent burglary occurred at Trader Todd’s, 3216 North Sheffield, on Thursday afternoon. A...
