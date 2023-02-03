J.B. Alberto’s in Rogers Park is now part of history, helping to break the world record for the largest pizza party. The local Chicago staple also helped to raise money for Make-A-Wish. Participating in serving over 900 pizzas this past month at a rented-out arena in Oklahoma, the Rogers Park pizzeria teamed up with international experts to help host the world’s largest pizza party. Owner Tony Troiano was one of the 3,357 people to break the record. He’s been the owner of J.B. Alberto’s since 1978, and at the event, had to follow a certain set of guidelines (which included eating two slices of pizza and drinking 8 ounces of water within 15 minutes) to help the team qualify as the world’s largest pizza party. Officially breaking the world record for the largest pizza party, J.B. Alberto’s was one of the restaurants that provided slices at the event. As for who threw this record-breaking party? Well, that would be the members of the elite World Pizza Champion team, an exclusive invite-only group.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO