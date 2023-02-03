Read full article on original website
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare
In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 3.79% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.64% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 1.75% year-to-date. Combined, D and SRE make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.87, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
EOG Resources Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.65% Yield (EOG)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), which saw buying by Director Michael T. Kerr.
Afternoon of Internet & Videogame Earnings: PINS, ATVI & More
Markets could not get out from underwater today, aside from a brief tick above the surface this afternoon from the blue-chip Dow index. The Dow wound up -0.62% on the day, while the S&P 500 slid -0.62%. The Nasdaq lost a full percentage point (-1.00%) while the Russell 2000 wound up -1.38%. Year to date, the Nasdaq and Russell are +14% and +11% so far, leading the major indices.
State Street Cuts Stake in Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.90MM shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN). This represents 5.21% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 61.49MM shares and 6.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Is a Surprise Coming for Ares Capital (ARCC) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Ares Capital Corporation ARCC may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Ares Capital is seeing favorable...
This is Why Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is a Great Dividend Stock
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.05MM shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Class A (ZI). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 13.60MM shares and 3.37% of the company,...
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $8.31, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NUVA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.63, changing hands as low as $46.35 per share. Nuvasive Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Airline Stock Roundup: Q4 Earnings Reports of SKYW, ALGT & HA, DAL in Focus
In the past week, the likes of Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, SkyWest SKYW and Hawaiian Holdings HA reported earnings for fourth-quarter 2022. Even though robust air-travel demand boosted the top lines of these airline operators, high-fuel costs limited bottom-line growth. Fourth-quarter earnings-related updates were discussed in the previous write-up as...
5 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Multiline Insurance Industry
Product diversification helps Zacks Multiline Insurance industry players to lower concentration risk, ensure uninterrupted revenue generation and improve retention ratio. Better pricing, prudent underwriting, increased exposure, faster economic recovery on the receding impact of the pandemic and increased vaccinations should benefit MetLife Inc. MET, American International Group Inc. AIG, Prudential Financial Inc. PRU, The Hartford Financial HIG and Old Republic International ORI. Accelerated digitalization will help in the smooth functioning of the industry.
Two Harbors Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%
In trading on Monday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0312), with shares changing hands as low as $22.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.84% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRA was trading at a 9.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.23% in the "REITs" category.
Principal Financial Group Increases Position in Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY)
Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.23MM shares of Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (GBNY). This represents 9.81% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 0.23MM shares and 9.17% of the company, an increase...
State Street Increases Position in Duke Energy (DUK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.04MM shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK). This represents 5.72% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 39.41MM shares and 5.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
