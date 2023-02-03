ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That '90s Show is returning to Netflix for a second season

By Mj Bergin For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

That '90s Show has been renewed for a second season on Netflix .

The series, which picks up around 20 years after the events of the successful sitcom That 70s Show, was confirmed for another season only a few weeks after its initial release on the streaming platform.

This news comes around the same time as when Ashton Kutcher revealed that his wife and co-star Mila Kunis refused to let him turn down a role in the new series.

Series co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Gregg Mettler shared the renewal news in a statement on Friday.

'All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season,' he said.

'We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!'

The first season was set in 1995, meaning that the first teaser for the new season has been revealed.

Season two will contain a time jump and take place a year after the events of season one.

It was also announced that the new season would contain 16 episodes, while the first only had 10.

That '90s Show debuted on Netflix on January 19 and reached Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed.

The official logline for the show said: 'Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad.

'When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide).'

It continued: 'With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.'

Season one also welcomed back many of the stars of That '70s Show, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama.

That '70s Show aired on Fox for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006.

During a recent interview with Esquire Magazine , Ashton revealed that Mila had to remind him where they both came from when he considered turning down reprising his role in That '90s Show if the script wasn't good enough.

He said: '[She] goes, "You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn't matter what the script is, we're doing it."'

The A-list couple both found fame on That '70s Show, with Ashton portraying Michael Kelso and Mila starring as Jackie Burkhart.

Ashton, 44, and Mila, 39, portrayed a couple on the original show, which years later led them to date and tied the knot in real life.

When they returned for That '90s Show, they learned that their characters were now married, despite not being together at the end of That '70s Show.

The No Strings Attached actor and the Black Swan actress started dating in 2012, six years after the original show ended.

They have been married since 2015 and have two children together, Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six.

