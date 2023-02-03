Rescuers led on wild owl chase after Eurasian eagle-owl escapes from Central Park Zoo

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Eurasian eagle-owl escaped from the Central Park Zoo after someone vandalized its enclosure Thursday night, sending authorities on a wild owl chase around the city.

An unidentified vandal cut the stainless steel mesh of the owl’s habitat, allowing the bird to fly off, according to the zoo.

Police, emergency services and Parks Department employees spotted Flaco the owl on Fifth Avenue and East 60th Street around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The bird chasers attempted to corral the owl into a cage, but it flew off before it could be caught.

Zoo staff found the owl perched in a tree and monitored it overnight.

On Friday morning, Flaco flew to Hallett Nature Sanctuary in Central Park between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

As of Friday afternoon, city employees were still trying to bring the owl down from the tree it roosted in at the southeast corner of the park.