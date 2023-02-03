An 18-year-old Bengal tiger at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City has been euthanized due to age-related kidney failure. Chronic kidney disease is a common cause of illness and death in geriatric felines including tigers that develops over a period of months or years. In a post on Facebook, zoo leaders wrote that for the last few weeks, the tiger, Stars, had been closely monitored and treated with medications by his keepers and the veterinary staff as his activity and appetite had slowed. The decision was made to euthanize him before his quality of life declined further.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO