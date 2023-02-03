ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola

Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans. Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine's Day milkshake. Updated: 14 minutes ago. It features ice cream, an ice cream...
OSCEOLA, IN
regionnewssource.org

Merrillville Police Investigating Fatal Crash

On Tuesday, 2/7/2023, at approximately 12:45 AM, the Merrillville Police Department was dispatched to the 8100 block of Georgia Street in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. Merrillville Police units and the Merrillville Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and located a vehicle with extensive damage...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. At 10 p.m. on August 6, 1975,...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Two road projects underway in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two traffic alerts to keep on your radar if you’re driving through Berrien County!. The first is in Pipestone Township! E. Eureka Road, between Brush Lake Road and M-140, will be closed to prepare for resurfacing and tree-related work. Traffic will be blocked in both directions between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will fully re-open overnight and on the weekends.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Woman, 31, killed in crash at County Roads 20, 35 in Elkhart County

A 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Elkhart County. The collision happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 35 when an 18-year-old driving a truck failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign then t-bond the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

18-year-old Bengal tiger at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City euthanized

An 18-year-old Bengal tiger at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City has been euthanized due to age-related kidney failure. Chronic kidney disease is a common cause of illness and death in geriatric felines including tigers that develops over a period of months or years. In a post on Facebook, zoo leaders wrote that for the last few weeks, the tiger, Stars, had been closely monitored and treated with medications by his keepers and the veterinary staff as his activity and appetite had slowed. The decision was made to euthanize him before his quality of life declined further.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

4-H Swine Lost In Early Morning Fire

MILFORD – Swine being raised for 4-H were lost in a barn fire this morning west of Milford. All total, 13 swine were lost, including 11 piglets and a breeding sow. The fire was at 2246 W 1350N, Milford, property owned by SMF Properties LLC. Jeff Kitson and his family are residing at the home. The animals are owned by the Kitson family.
MILFORD, IN
WNDU

Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle on Sunday. Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue when they heard a woman screaming. When they arrived, they found Denell Newson, 27, dead inside a vehicle.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

State Police Introduce New K-9 Teams for This Region

(Lowell, IN) - Northwest Indiana has three new K-9 police teams among the State Police ranks. Three troopers and their K-9 partners recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. They are:. Trooper William Carlson and his partner Cooper, a German Shepherd. Carlson is a seven-year veteran...
LOWELL, IN
regionnewssource.org

Shots Fired In Hampton Apartment Parking Lot

On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at approximately 9:07 PM, Highland Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the Hampton Apartments, in front of 9529 Prairie Avenue, for a report of several gunshots fired, according to Commander John Banasiak. Upon arrival of officers, nobody was located in the area....
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in Gary shooting death

The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot another man in the face while they were passengers in a vehicle being driven around Gary. Larry Boston, 21, was sentenced to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Charles Golden, also...
GARY, IN
WNDU

Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges

Jake A. Brunette, 26, Elkhart, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, on Nov. 17, 2021. These gatherings are designed to give the community a chance to see crime trends on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis and offer them the chance to ask questions.
ELKHART, IN
tourcounsel.com

Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana

Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy