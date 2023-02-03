Read full article on original website
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola
Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans. Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine's Day milkshake. Updated: 14 minutes ago. It features ice cream, an ice cream...
regionnewssource.org
Merrillville Police Investigating Fatal Crash
On Tuesday, 2/7/2023, at approximately 12:45 AM, the Merrillville Police Department was dispatched to the 8100 block of Georgia Street in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. Merrillville Police units and the Merrillville Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and located a vehicle with extensive damage...
Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at south suburban furniture factory
The fire has since been extinguished, but crews have been monitoring hot spots, officials said.
WGNtv.com
Police: Man injures Porter County court officer, breaks metal detector
VALPARAISO Ind. — A man was arrested after allegedly injuring a court officer and breaking the metal detector at the Porter County adult probation center. Just after 12:35 p.m. Monday, police responded to center, located in the 150 block of South Franklin Street. Authorities allege Erik Tidwell, 23, of...
abc57.com
Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. At 10 p.m. on August 6, 1975,...
Sheriff: Driver of stolen semi intentionally slammed into Indiana deputy's patrol car
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Huntington County deputy's patrol car was totaled Sunday night by a semi-truck that police said intentionally slammed into it before leading police on a chase. A semi-truck and trailer that was stolen from Chesterton, Indiana, was spotted in the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69...
WNDU
Two road projects underway in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two traffic alerts to keep on your radar if you’re driving through Berrien County!. The first is in Pipestone Township! E. Eureka Road, between Brush Lake Road and M-140, will be closed to prepare for resurfacing and tree-related work. Traffic will be blocked in both directions between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will fully re-open overnight and on the weekends.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 31, killed in crash at County Roads 20, 35 in Elkhart County
A 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Elkhart County. The collision happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 35 when an 18-year-old driving a truck failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign then t-bond the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.
95.3 MNC
18-year-old Bengal tiger at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City euthanized
An 18-year-old Bengal tiger at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City has been euthanized due to age-related kidney failure. Chronic kidney disease is a common cause of illness and death in geriatric felines including tigers that develops over a period of months or years. In a post on Facebook, zoo leaders wrote that for the last few weeks, the tiger, Stars, had been closely monitored and treated with medications by his keepers and the veterinary staff as his activity and appetite had slowed. The decision was made to euthanize him before his quality of life declined further.
inkfreenews.com
4-H Swine Lost In Early Morning Fire
MILFORD – Swine being raised for 4-H were lost in a barn fire this morning west of Milford. All total, 13 swine were lost, including 11 piglets and a breeding sow. The fire was at 2246 W 1350N, Milford, property owned by SMF Properties LLC. Jeff Kitson and his family are residing at the home. The animals are owned by the Kitson family.
WNDU
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
WNDU
Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle on Sunday. Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue when they heard a woman screaming. When they arrived, they found Denell Newson, 27, dead inside a vehicle.
hometownnewsnow.com
State Police Introduce New K-9 Teams for This Region
(Lowell, IN) - Northwest Indiana has three new K-9 police teams among the State Police ranks. Three troopers and their K-9 partners recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. They are:. Trooper William Carlson and his partner Cooper, a German Shepherd. Carlson is a seven-year veteran...
regionnewssource.org
Shots Fired In Hampton Apartment Parking Lot
On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at approximately 9:07 PM, Highland Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the Hampton Apartments, in front of 9529 Prairie Avenue, for a report of several gunshots fired, according to Commander John Banasiak. Upon arrival of officers, nobody was located in the area....
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
abc57.com
South Bend man accused of methamphetamine possession, identity deception
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County early Monday morning on a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 1 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of U.S. 31...
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in Gary shooting death
The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot another man in the face while they were passengers in a vehicle being driven around Gary. Larry Boston, 21, was sentenced to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Charles Golden, also...
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
Jake A. Brunette, 26, Elkhart, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, on Nov. 17, 2021. These gatherings are designed to give the community a chance to see crime trends on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis and offer them the chance to ask questions.
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
