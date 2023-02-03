You're invited to review and comment on our draft cleanup guidance for contamination and cleanup of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, called PFAS, through Friday, March 3. PFAS are a large group of manufactured chemicals, most of which never disappear from the environment. Studies have shown that some PFAS chemicals are toxic to humans and the environment, and PFAS have been found in some drinking water supplies in Washington.

