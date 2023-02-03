Read full article on original website
Related
wa.gov
NEWS RELEASE - Washington State Arts Commission and Department of Veteran Affairs partner to support Veterans through the arts
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the Washington Department of Veteran Affairs (WDVA) gathered on January 18 to celebrate a new partnership—together, the two agencies will distribute $250,000 in grants for arts-based programming at the four State Veterans Homes and the Transitional Housing Program.
wa.gov
State disciplines health care providers
OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state. The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.
wa.gov
Comment period extended for new PFAS cleanup guidance
You're invited to review and comment on our draft cleanup guidance for contamination and cleanup of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, called PFAS, through Friday, March 3. PFAS are a large group of manufactured chemicals, most of which never disappear from the environment. Studies have shown that some PFAS chemicals are toxic to humans and the environment, and PFAS have been found in some drinking water supplies in Washington.
wa.gov
Washington Shrubsteppe Restoration and Resiliency Initiative accepts proposals for fire recovery resources for private, tribal, and public landowners
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Washington State Conservation Commission (SCC), and Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are seeking project proposals to benefit wildlife affected by wildfire on private, tribal, and public lands in eastern Washington. Following historic fires in 2020 that burned...
Comments / 0