Last year, Haason Reddick had let it be known that he didn’t want to leave the Carolina Panthers. But it seems like they left him no other choice. During his media availability for Monday’s Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, Reddick was asked why he wanted to test the waters of free agency following what would be his one and only season in Charlotte. The Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker, though, didn’t exactly believe it panned out that way.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO