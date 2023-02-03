Read full article on original website
Steve Wilks Departs Carolina Panthers as Interim Head Coach
The Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich. This means interim Steve Wilks will not be the head coach, adding his name to a long list of Black coaches that have been released despite generating success. Wilks was the interim coach after Matt Rhule was...
Eagles LB Haason Reddick on leaving Panthers: They had other plans
Last year, Haason Reddick had let it be known that he didn’t want to leave the Carolina Panthers. But it seems like they left him no other choice. During his media availability for Monday’s Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, Reddick was asked why he wanted to test the waters of free agency following what would be his one and only season in Charlotte. The Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker, though, didn’t exactly believe it panned out that way.
1 QB Panthers should target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft
It goes without saying that the Carolina Panthers’ biggest need remains under center. But, we’ll say it anyway . . . Now, heading into the 2023 season, their best chance at getting one is probably through the NFL draft. And luckily for them, there will be a handful of options in handful of different rounds.
iheart.com
Former Panthers Interim Coach Steve Wilks Lands New NFL Job: Report
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks has reportedly been hired by the San Francisco 49ers as their new defensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (February 7). Wilks, who also served as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach...
On Background: Meet Mike Kaye, our Carolina Panthers beat reporter
Mike Kaye hails from New Jersey and is a seasoned sports writer who joined the Charlotte Observer last fall. Get to know him and his role.
NFL world buzzes over huge Panthers news
The NFL world is abuzz over the news that the Carolina Panthers hired a new defensive coordinator. Head coach Frank Reich hired Ejiro Evero as the team’s new DC. The Panthers themselves announced the hiring of Evero, who comes over after one season as defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. “Panthers agree to terms with Read more... The post NFL world buzzes over huge Panthers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyle Lowry’s knee makes any potential Miami Heat movement murky
The Miami Heat did it on Tuesday afternoon sometime. Sending Dewayne Dedmon to one of his former teams in the San Antonio Spurs, they finally got rid of the big man that many have been chiming in for them to do so for a while. This was also their first...
Have the Atlanta Braves already made a mistake with Sean Murphy?
Trading for catcher Sean Murphy was the big splash for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, but is the club already making a huge mistake with the newcomer?. Landing Sean Murphy this offseason was not a mistake for the Atlanta Braves. Far from it, actually. While the club did have to part with Williams Contreras, among others, Atlanta brought in one of the best all-around catchers in baseball and then locked him up to a trademark Alex Anthopoulous extension that makes him part of the team’s young core.
Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
