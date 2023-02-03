Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau shares his love of The Beatles on a new album
One of the most acclaimed jazz pianists of his generation, Mehldau sits down at the piano, for music and conversation. His album, Your Mother Should Know, interprets songs by The Beatles. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. We play a lot of music by jazz pianist...
NPR
The 2022 Oscars' Best Original Song Nominees, Cruelly Ranked
Last year's Oscars were full of anomalies, as many 2020 films got postponed, shuffled or shelved altogether in the wake of the pandemic. But few categories were affected as acutely as Best Original Song, a category which often draws from an assortment of blockbusters and Disney animated spectaculars; were it not for the pandemic, for example, we'd have likely already seen Billie Eilish pick up an Oscar for "No Time to Die," her song from the James Bond film of the same name.
NPR
Heejin Jang, 'Our Brief Eternity'
On "Our Brief Eternity," a 13-minute epic from Heejin Jang's forthcoming album Me and the Glassbirds — out March 3 on Doom Trip Records — the Korean experimentalist delivers a barrage of noises that are at constant risk of exploding. She doesn't care for an all-out assault on the senses, though, instead opting to capture an apocalyptic trek through fog and rubble. There are familiar sounds — electronics revving like engines, uninterrupted beeping and birdsong — and they settle into a rhythmic loop, the song resembling an industrial dance track heard from afar. When a clattering breakbeat arrives, the sample gets stretched like putty, sounding like wooden furniture being ripped apart by a tornado. The overarching feeling is of uneasy displacement; without a groove to latch onto, or invigorating catharsis, "Our Brief Eternity" becomes a portrait of life at its bleakest, for when we trudge through each day burnt out and broken. Amid the haze is a genial conversation dotted with laughter, but any such solace is fleeting here. Jang depicts hell on earth as dreary and hopeless: an empty void.
NPR
Salman Rushdie's 'Victory City' is a triumph, independent of the Chautauqua attack
Weeks before Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at the Chautauqua Festival on Aug. 12, 2022, he finished and submitted the final edits for his novel, Victory City. Inspired by the real-life history of Vijayanagar, a once flourishing medieval Hindu Kingdom in South India, Rushdie set out to re-imagine its collapse as a feminist fable about the lust for power and the power of stories.
NPR
With Grammy win, Viola Davis earns EGOT
Viola Davis won her first Grammy for the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir, Finding Me. With it, she achieves the acclaimed EGOT status. Last night, Viola Davis won a Grammy Award for her audiobook memoir, "Finding Me." That's an achievement in itself. But for Davis, it meant something bigger.
NPR
Audiences are asked to not sing out loud during the musical 'The Bodyguard'
WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) I will always... FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in...
NPR
Some movie lovers aren't happy about AMC's plan to charge according to seat placement
AMC Entertainment plans to roll out new ticket prices based on where you sit in the movie theater. Some consumers aren't happy about it. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created...
Comments / 0