Tampa, FL

Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Florida Senate Education Committee passes TikTok ban in K-12 schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two bills proposed by Florida lawmakers on banning TikTok in K-12 schools were passed on Tuesday by the state's Senate Education Pre-K-12 Committee. The bills will require state school districts to prevent and not allow students from using social media through the internet access provided by each district, the Department of Financial Services said in a news release.
Appeals court affirms tossing out Tampa's conversion therapy ban

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal appeals court on Thursday affirmed a 2019 ruling that struck down Tampa's ordinance banning conversion therapy, a controversial practice of attempting to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The decision by a three-judge panel in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals indicated...
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

