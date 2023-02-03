Bar comes to rescue of U of I student fan club that lost $6,000

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A bar that bills itself as “Home of the Drinking Illini” is coming to the rescue of a U of I student fan club that wound up losing money in a scheme to get into this weekend’s Illini game at Iowa.

In October, the Orange Krush student fan club had bought 150 tickets to the University of Illinois men’s basketball game at the University of Iowa this weekend.

But, the University of Iowa athletic department said it eventually found out the Krush had not been honest about their group ticket purchase and said the purchase was for an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club when it wasn’t.

The University of Iowa canceled the order leaving the Orange Krush with a $6,000 non-refundable bill for charter buses.

When the Champaign bar Kams found out, it decided to take care of the Orange Krush’s losses since the Krush raises so much money for charity.

Kams will host those Orange Krush fans who were planning to attend the game in Iowa and will be giving them t-shirts.

In a statement , Kams said, “We are proud of our student fan base that arrives hours early to every home game to support our teams while too raising thousands of dollars for charities every year.”

