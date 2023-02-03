ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Marie Drake
3d ago

They arent willing to cut costs? Does our government EVER GET THIS? I paid for a year and a half for medical insurance (only paid by me)thru my job... I NEVER reaped a SINGLE benefit. Couldn't afford the co-pay, nor time off to ever see a doctor and get treatment for hypertension or diabetes. Still no treatment but at least I stopped paying for something that is absolutely USELESS to ppl like me. Better that I put that little cash away for my daughter than feed the non-use insurance machine!!!

4
wbaa.org

New settlement expands voting access to Hoosiers with print disabilities

Indiana will now offer a remote, accessible ballot marking tool for those with print disabilities following a new settlement. This could increase ballot accessibility for voters with these types of disabilities. Prior to this settlement, voters with print disabilities could only vote by mail if they were assisted by someone...
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections

A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula

Results from a new statewide poll show that most Indiana parents are happy with the education their kids get at school. The revelation comes as state lawmakers debate how to revamp K-12 instruction and increase funding to schools. It also appears to conflict with rhetoric at the Statehouse suggesting widespread parental disapproval of topics taught […] The post New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Energy bills soar across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana statehouse holds hearing on bill that would limit practices that increase healthcare costs

The Indiana statehouse held a hearing on a proposed bill that would limit several hospital practices that increase healthcare costs. The bill would prohibit certain nonprofit hospitals from having noncompete clauses for physicians and stop them only giving referrals within their own organization. Also, it would fine hospitals if they charge over 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Bill to let utilities get paid for natural gas plants during construction passes state House

A bill, HB 1421, that would allow utilities to recover the cost of natural gas plants as they’re being built passed the Indiana House on Monday. Indiana utilities and other supporters have said it helps avoid “rate shock” by easing the cost of those plants into customers’ bills over a longer period of time. It’s something utilities are already allowed to do while building other power sources — like wind farms and coal plants.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

State health commissioner says Indiana’s life expectancy is falling

Indiana’s life expectancy is falling, says state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “It has been decreasing since 2010 and it’s nearly two years below the national average, ranking us 40th in the nation,” Dr. Box said to the State Senate Health committee on Wednesday. “This decline is in our working age Hoosiers, ages 25 to 64.”
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session

Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana department of education survey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, the Indiana Department of Education released results of a state wide survey attempting to better understand the way parents view school systems in Indiana. That state wide survey randomly selected 3,042 Indiana parents of students K-12 to get a closer look at what they...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to give Indiana public retirees extra funds passes House committee

(The Center Square) – A bill that would give many retirees in Indiana’s public pension program a “13th check” as part of their benefits cleared its first hurdle in the state’s General Assembly. The House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions unanimously passed House Bill 1028. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would give retirees an additional payment this year and next. The bill’s purpose is to...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana plunges from #3 to #20 in national conservative ranking

The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from #3 to #20 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability. The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks

INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials

What could be Hoosiers’ best bet at property tax relief was met with opposition Thursday from education advocates and local government officials who maintained they would take a financial hit if lawmakers approve the proposal. The bill would temporarily provide a supplemental homestead credit and lower the 1% cap on residential property taxes. It was […] The post Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
