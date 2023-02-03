Read full article on original website
Marie Drake
3d ago
They arent willing to cut costs? Does our government EVER GET THIS? I paid for a year and a half for medical insurance (only paid by me)thru my job... I NEVER reaped a SINGLE benefit. Couldn't afford the co-pay, nor time off to ever see a doctor and get treatment for hypertension or diabetes. Still no treatment but at least I stopped paying for something that is absolutely USELESS to ppl like me. Better that I put that little cash away for my daughter than feed the non-use insurance machine!!!
Reply
4
Related
A push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold
Despite about a dozen bills at the Statehouse this legislative session, the push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold. Katie Wiley is the chief legal officer for Stash Ventures, a company lobbying for cannabis legalization. She said taking action at the state level before federal legalization has benefits.
wbaa.org
State employees could lose $6.7 billion in pension returns if anti-ESG bill passes
Those opposed to a state House bill suspected it would mean less pension money for state employees. But a new estimate by the Indiana Public Retirement System shows it would be a significant loss in returns — about $6.7 billon over the next decade. The bill, HB 1008, aims...
wbaa.org
New settlement expands voting access to Hoosiers with print disabilities
Indiana will now offer a remote, accessible ballot marking tool for those with print disabilities following a new settlement. This could increase ballot accessibility for voters with these types of disabilities. Prior to this settlement, voters with print disabilities could only vote by mail if they were assisted by someone...
Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections
A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula
Results from a new statewide poll show that most Indiana parents are happy with the education their kids get at school. The revelation comes as state lawmakers debate how to revamp K-12 instruction and increase funding to schools. It also appears to conflict with rhetoric at the Statehouse suggesting widespread parental disapproval of topics taught […] The post New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WLFI.com
Energy bills soar across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
95.3 MNC
Indiana statehouse holds hearing on bill that would limit practices that increase healthcare costs
The Indiana statehouse held a hearing on a proposed bill that would limit several hospital practices that increase healthcare costs. The bill would prohibit certain nonprofit hospitals from having noncompete clauses for physicians and stop them only giving referrals within their own organization. Also, it would fine hospitals if they charge over 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate.
nwi.life
Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties
Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
wbaa.org
Bill to let utilities get paid for natural gas plants during construction passes state House
A bill, HB 1421, that would allow utilities to recover the cost of natural gas plants as they’re being built passed the Indiana House on Monday. Indiana utilities and other supporters have said it helps avoid “rate shock” by easing the cost of those plants into customers’ bills over a longer period of time. It’s something utilities are already allowed to do while building other power sources — like wind farms and coal plants.
95.3 MNC
State health commissioner says Indiana’s life expectancy is falling
Indiana’s life expectancy is falling, says state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “It has been decreasing since 2010 and it’s nearly two years below the national average, ranking us 40th in the nation,” Dr. Box said to the State Senate Health committee on Wednesday. “This decline is in our working age Hoosiers, ages 25 to 64.”
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session
Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
WTHI
Indiana department of education survey
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, the Indiana Department of Education released results of a state wide survey attempting to better understand the way parents view school systems in Indiana. That state wide survey randomly selected 3,042 Indiana parents of students K-12 to get a closer look at what they...
Indiana bill looks to raise scholarship funds for aspiring teachers
INDIANA, USA — A bill working its way through the Indiana legislature is looking to address the state's teacher shortages. House Bill 1637 would raise the scholarship amounts for several teacher education programs in the state. The bill passed out of the committee on education on Friday. During testimony,...
Bill to give Indiana public retirees extra funds passes House committee
(The Center Square) – A bill that would give many retirees in Indiana’s public pension program a “13th check” as part of their benefits cleared its first hurdle in the state’s General Assembly. The House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions unanimously passed House Bill 1028. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would give retirees an additional payment this year and next. The bill’s purpose is to...
casscountyonline.com
Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
95.3 MNC
Indiana plunges from #3 to #20 in national conservative ranking
The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from #3 to #20 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability. The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including...
wbiw.com
GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks
INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials
What could be Hoosiers’ best bet at property tax relief was met with opposition Thursday from education advocates and local government officials who maintained they would take a financial hit if lawmakers approve the proposal. The bill would temporarily provide a supplemental homestead credit and lower the 1% cap on residential property taxes. It was […] The post Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Comments / 10