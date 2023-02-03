Lincoln Property Company, one of the titans of Texas real estate, has new leadership in co-CEOs David Binswanger and Clay Duvall. The firm also announced a “major investment” in its commercial development arm from Stone Point Capital, the Austin Business Journal reported. Financial details of the investment were not revealed, but it is likely to be a massive amount as Lincoln is one of the largest real estate companies in the world and has invested over $22 billion in commercial projects in just the past five years.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO