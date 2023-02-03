ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Lincoln has two new CEOs, touts “major investment”

Lincoln Property Company, one of the titans of Texas real estate, has new leadership in co-CEOs David Binswanger and Clay Duvall. The firm also announced a “major investment” in its commercial development arm from Stone Point Capital, the Austin Business Journal reported. Financial details of the investment were not revealed, but it is likely to be a massive amount as Lincoln is one of the largest real estate companies in the world and has invested over $22 billion in commercial projects in just the past five years.
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Texas leads nation’s post-pandemic return to office

Texas is leading the nation in the post-pandemic return to the office. The number of workers back in the office has passed 50 percent across the U.S., the Dallas Morning News reported, citing data from Kastle Systems. Dallas is ahead of the trend with occupancy reaching nearly 60 percent on certain days in January.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy