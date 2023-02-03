Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Ski Resort is officially 100% open for the season
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that its slopes are officially 100% open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. The last rope to drop was on Peak 8’s Snow White run, which opened up on Sunday afternoon. All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s high-Alpine terrain is now...
Summit Daily News
Boulder-based band Leftover Salmon to perform Feb. 18 and 19 at the 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco
Leftover Salmon is making its return to Summit County. The band is scheduled to play at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, at the 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. According to the band’s website, Leftover Salmon got its start as “a forward-thinking, progressive...
Summit Daily News
Biff America: A little patience goes a long way when driving in the High Country
“Holy smokes, what the heck! Look at this bonehead coming up behind us.”. Ellie looked back and said, “Oh my God! He’s driving crazy. Get out of his way.”. We were driving down Hoosier Pass after a ski day in Park County. The roads were bad but not the worst I’ve seen them.
Summit Daily News
Watch 3,000 Christmas trees burn at Frisco’s Spontaneous Combustion bonfire event
If you see flames at the corner of Marina Road and Summit Bouelvard in Frisco on Saturday, Feb. 11, don’t be alarmed. The town is hosting its annual Spontaneous Combustion event where it will burn 3,000 former Christmas trees. According to the town’s website, the bonfire kicks off at...
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Responsibility Code changes, postal woes, river compacts, hospital reproductive policies and Deion Sanders
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. 1. Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders...
Summit Daily News
Push to make Keystone its own town continues — with upcoming community events planned ahead of March 28 vote
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about who can vote in the election. A campaign to make Keystone join the ranks of Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon by becoming its own town is forging ahead — with a vote scheduled March 28 that will determine if the roughly 1,200-person community will become a home rule municipality or remain unincorporated and governed by Summit County.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne’s TheatreSilCo unveils its latest show — an ancient tale with a modern spin
The performing arts nonprofit TheatreSilCo — formerly known as the Lake Dillon Theater Co. — announced its newest theatrical show titled “An Iliad,” which will run from Feb. 22 to March. 5. “The setting is simple: an empty theatre,” reads the show’s description on TheatreSilCo’s website....
Summit Daily News
Summit School District approves funding for after-school partnership with performing arts nonprofit
The Summit School District Board of Education on Jan. 31 approved a contract between the district and the nonprofit Theatre SilCo — formerly known as the Lake Dillon Theater Co. — to fund an after-school dual-language theater program for students. The program will be similar to the one last year.
Summit Daily News
FINAL UPDATE: FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident
EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
Summit Daily News
Have feedback about Summit Daily? Take our reader survey to share your thoughts
If you’re ever picked up a copy of the Summit Daily News, stoped by SummitDaily.com or followed us on social media, we bet you have a few thoughts about how we cover the news of Summit County. Maybe you love that you can pick up a free copy of...
Summit Daily News
2 threats in 2 weeks: Summit School District superintendent says protocols kept students safe, but messaging to parents could have been faster.
First, someone posted threats against Summit School District staff on Instagram, prompting an increased police presence at Summit County schools on Jan. 25. Then, in a separate incident less than two weeks later, someone called in a threat against the high school on Feb. 6, prompting a districtwide lockdown. In...
Comments / 0