Schenectady, NY

WNYT

Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments

Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Albany County unveils reusable bag design

Deputy Albany County Executive Daniel C. Lynch unveiled the latest reusable bag design by 6-year-old “Cardiac Kid” Gabe Greenberg. Gabe was born with a congenital heart defect and created a design that linked the importance of a healthy heart to a healthy planet. Gabe and his parents, Mike and Melissa Greenberg and Gabe’s older brother Caleb also joined Lynch as well as Albany County Clerk Bruce Hidley, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, American Heart Association Capital Region New York Executive Director Amy Young and board member Michael Poindexter. (Photo provided)
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Two dozen charged in cross-country distribution ring

ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed 24 defendants have been charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in an indictment returned last month. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert declared in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Important Message Posted On Specials Board By Diner, NY

A family-run diner in the Hudson Valley this week posted something unusual instead of the afternoon specials. Mike's Diner in Cairo on Wednesday had an after-breakfast note to their customers that they posted on their Facebook page where they would normally post the menu. If you are familiar with Mike's...
CAIRO, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff

Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY

