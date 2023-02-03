Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
Rensselaer County Site Getting Chick-fil-A & New Aldi’s Soon
There is more development planned in Rensselaer County. This time there will be a new Chick-fil-A and Aldi grocery store going in. The area is already being developed at a rapid rate. Where is the Development Going?. The site has already been cleared and is being prepared for construction to...
Saratogian
SNAPSHOT: Albany County unveils reusable bag design
Deputy Albany County Executive Daniel C. Lynch unveiled the latest reusable bag design by 6-year-old “Cardiac Kid” Gabe Greenberg. Gabe was born with a congenital heart defect and created a design that linked the importance of a healthy heart to a healthy planet. Gabe and his parents, Mike and Melissa Greenberg and Gabe’s older brother Caleb also joined Lynch as well as Albany County Clerk Bruce Hidley, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, American Heart Association Capital Region New York Executive Director Amy Young and board member Michael Poindexter. (Photo provided)
Saratogian
Two dozen charged in cross-country distribution ring
ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed 24 defendants have been charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in an indictment returned last month. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the...
Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
Important Message Posted On Specials Board By Diner, NY
A family-run diner in the Hudson Valley this week posted something unusual instead of the afternoon specials. Mike's Diner in Cairo on Wednesday had an after-breakfast note to their customers that they posted on their Facebook page where they would normally post the menu. If you are familiar with Mike's...
Albany K9 Officer Passes Unexpectedly, Thank You For Your Service Amber
What comes to mind when you think of the New York State Police? Maybe you picture seeing a cruiser perched on the median of the New York State Thruway or you see them buzz by, lights flashing in pursuit of a reckless driver. Do you ever think of the unsung heroes of the force, the K9 Officers?
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
WCSO: Phone scammer alleging to be local pastor
The Warren County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning people of the area of multiple phone scams occurring in the area. The sheriff's office says they've received two reports from separate scams in the past week.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
WRGB
Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
Ballston Spa appoints new superintendent
The Board of Education announced Dr. Gianleo Duca as the next superintendent of schools. This appointment comes after Dr. Duca began as the interim superintendent in September 2022.
Fire on Albany Street calls for second story rescue
A fire broke out at 28 Albany Street last night. Firefighters reported to the scene, able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time.
WNYT
Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff
Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
