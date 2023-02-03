Read full article on original website
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s minimal UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything’
Dana White disagrees with Islam Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion of UFC 284. The reigning UFC Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive first attempted title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in Perth, Australia, this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023). In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking. The UFC boss, White, offered his thoughts earlier today (Tues., Feb. 7, 2023).
sportszion.com
“He’s got more boxing skills” Canelo Alvarez weighs in on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bout at Las Vegas
Since last December, a lot has happened in the life of Gervonta Davis. On December 27, the American boxer was charged with domestic battery, for which he had to stay in jail one night and later got bailed out for $1k with several legal restrictions. After bailing out, Tank faced...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Derrick Lewis after losing third straight at UFC Vegas 68?
We has an action-packed weekend of fights last Saturday night (Feb. 4, 2023) with UFC Vegas 68 going down inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Bellator 290 blowing the roof of the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Several fighters were feeling the post-fight blues once the dust...
MMAmania.com
Fedor Emelianenko at peace with retirement after Bellator 290: ‘My body doesn’t feel the same’
Many in the fight game — including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White — felt Fedor Emelianenko should’ve retired years ago. He did, actually. “The Last Emperor” called it a day in June 2012 following a knockout win over Pedro Rizzo. His retirement lasted...
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Liam Neeson Mocks Conor McGregor as a 'Little Leprechaun' — and UFC Star Seemingly Responds
"That to me is like a bar fight," the movie star said of his general dislike for the UFC Things have certainly Taken a turn. Liam Neeson it seems is not a fan of Conor McGregor, and he made his thoughts clear in a new interview with Men's Health, where he dished on a variety of topics including Star Wars, dieting, and the UFC. "That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name," Neeson, 70, said. "I know he's fit, and I admire him for...
MMAmania.com
Dana White backs Derrick Lewis after latest loss: ‘He isn’t going anywhere’
“The Black Beast” isn’t going anywhere. Derrick Lewis suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68, getting absolutely run over by Serghei Spivac in the main event. Lewis never even touched Spivac, who took his opponent down and submitted him with an arm triangle choke three minutes into the first round (watch the finish here).
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
Yardbarker
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
MMAmania.com
Johnny Eblen confident he’s ‘a style matchup disaster’ for Alex Pereira: ‘There’s no way he beats me’
Johnny Eblen is starting to make the strong argument that he’s the best Middleweight on Earth. The reigning Bellator 185-pound kingpin secured his first successful title defense this past weekend (Feb. 4, 2023) at Bellator 290 in Los Angeles, Calif. Facing off with the equally impressive Anatoly Tokov, Eblen overcame some early adversity in round one to cruise his way to a unanimous decision win.
MMAmania.com
‘Happy’ Sean O’Malley discusses new ‘tricky’ UFC contract: ‘PPV points didn’t fly’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been overflowing with big news lately. In a recent announcement on Saturday afternoon, UFC President, Dana White, announced Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coaches and eventual 170-pound opponents in the Octagon. Also announced: “Suga” Sean O’Malley signing a new...
