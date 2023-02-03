ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Senate again seeking LGBTQ limits in schools

A North Carolina bill that proponents say would give parents greater authority over their children’s education and health is heading to the Senate floor, but critics say the measure would harm young LGBTQ people. The bill up for debate today would require public school personnel to alert parents before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month

Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Half of North Carolina drivers consider buying an EV, but many remain hesitant, survey finds

Every day, more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the road. Over 25,000 EVs were registered in North Carolina last year, and nearly half of all North Carolina residents are considering an electric vehicle as their next car. However, as a recent survey out of NC State finds, North Carolinians know some, but not a lot about EVs, making many hesitant to take that next step.
ILLINOIS STATE
NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC

