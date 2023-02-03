Read full article on original website
North Carolina Senate again seeking LGBTQ limits in schools
A North Carolina bill that proponents say would give parents greater authority over their children’s education and health is heading to the Senate floor, but critics say the measure would harm young LGBTQ people. The bill up for debate today would require public school personnel to alert parents before...
Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
State board approves new charter school in Craven County, rejects 1 in Wake County
Six new charter schools were approved Thursday that will open in 2024. The State Board of Education unanimously approved two new charter schools in Mecklenburg County and one each in Craven, Cumberland, Henderson and Wake counties. In a separate vote, the board unanimously declined an application from Heritage Collegiate Leadership...
Half of North Carolina drivers consider buying an EV, but many remain hesitant, survey finds
Every day, more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the road. Over 25,000 EVs were registered in North Carolina last year, and nearly half of all North Carolina residents are considering an electric vehicle as their next car. However, as a recent survey out of NC State finds, North Carolinians know some, but not a lot about EVs, making many hesitant to take that next step.
Current NC policies fall short of meeting state's 2050 emissions reduction goals, report finds
A state report released over the weekend details the “all-in” approach to curbing greenhouse gas emissions. The North Carolina Deep Decarbonization Pathways Analysis was commissioned last year by Governor Roy Cooper, and the findings lay out seven key takeaways to meeting the state’s goal of reducing emissions by 50% by 2050.
Record overdose deaths in NC last year, advocates call for harm reduction strategies
There were a record number of suspected overdose deaths in North Carolina last year. In 2022, there were more than 4,200 suspected overdose deaths, according to preliminary data released by the North Carolina medical examiner's office. That's 7% higher than 2021 and close to 60% more than in 2019. Elizabeth...
NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court
A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
