Police ID suspect killed in attempted robbery in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Main Street clothing shop on Thursday night as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford.

Police said two suspects wearing black ski masks entered Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St. just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday with the intention of committing a robbery.

A brief struggle took place, during which Haslam pulled out a firearm. The store clerk was shot in the back, police said, but was able to return fire with two of his legally registered firearms, striking Haslam.