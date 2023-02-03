ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training

Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
QUEENS, NY
KSBW.com

Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens engaged to MLB star

SALINAS, Calif. — Actor, singer and Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to a Major League Baseball star. Video Player: How Vanessa Hudgens' BIZARRE Zoom Call Led To Love! (2021) TMZ reported on Thursday that Hudgens was engaged to Cole Tucker at the end of 2022. Tucker was a first-round...
SALINAS, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress

Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade Destination

The Green Bay Packers appear to be headed for a rebuild after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record this past season. One season after trading away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers look like they will be trading away superstar and four-time most valuable player, quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season

The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets adding controversial former star to their front office

Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLive.com

Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers

FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Sox Fans Will Love What Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Said About Yankees Rivalry

It sure sounds like Marcelo Mayer is going to fit in Boston. The Boston Red Sox's top prospect is just 20 years old and already is tearing up the minor leagues. It is expected that he will one day in the not-so-distant future take over the Red Sox's shortstop position and man the spot for many years to come. When Mayer arrives at Fenway Park he will likely play a role in the Red Sox and New York Yankees' bitter rivalry for the foreseeable future and it sounds like he's ready for it.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to make the postseason

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to get back to the postseason after missing out all together in 2022. How can the Red Sox get back to their winning ways?. The Boston Red Sox have a tough task ahead of them heading into 2023. With the team preparing for spring training in just a little over a week, it still feels as though Boston is a few moves away from fielding a competitive team in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
WINKNEWS.com

Red Sox gear arrives at JetBlue Park ahead of spring training

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-06:da14aec0894747eb81e94ba4 Player Element ID: 6319885481112. Monday was Red Sox Truck Day, with boxes and boxes of gear and supplies arriving at JetBlue Park ahead of the team coming down...
FORT MYERS, FL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

