It sure sounds like Marcelo Mayer is going to fit in Boston. The Boston Red Sox's top prospect is just 20 years old and already is tearing up the minor leagues. It is expected that he will one day in the not-so-distant future take over the Red Sox's shortstop position and man the spot for many years to come. When Mayer arrives at Fenway Park he will likely play a role in the Red Sox and New York Yankees' bitter rivalry for the foreseeable future and it sounds like he's ready for it.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO