Louisiana State

wwno.org

New Orleans jazz meets worship and spiritualism at 29th Annual Jazz Service

In the days since abortion became heavily restricted or illegal, pregnancy resource centers have been getting more financial support in states like Mississippi. These places aren’t substitutes for health care, but in some maternity care deserts, they’re one of the last remaining options for pregnant people. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller takes us inside one of these centers and introduces us to the unlikely person at the helm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

