New York City, NY

Three at NYC gay bar were drugged and then robbed of thousands of dollars while incapacitated

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Robbers were able to swindle thousands of dollars from three men at one of New York City 's most popular gay leather bars by using facial recognition technology while they were incapacitated.

The three partygoers aged 47, 42 and 39 visited Chelsea hotspot The Eagle NYC - which brands itself 'New York's premier gay leather bar' - on separate nights last October and November, the NYPD told DailyMail.com.

Authorities believed facial recognition software on their smartphones allowed criminals to access their cash to the tune of anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000.

The bar was perhaps aware of this, having posted a now-deleted Instagram video of who they believed to be suspicious characters.

'Do not take rides from these guys,' they wrote. 'We are told that they have someone in a car (around nearby street corners) waiting for these guys to bring someone.'

Two further victims were swindled at the Hotel Chantelle about three miles south of the bar.

A 19-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were approached on November 26 and December 18 and the suspects pulled off the same heist.

Police believe this to be the work of the same criminals as the robberies at The Eagle.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.

Captain Robert Gault of the NYPD's 10th Precinct told NBC News the victims were possibly not sober when this happened.

'What we think is happening with this scheme is they're being lured away from the club, maybe to say, 'Hey, you wanna come with me? I got some good drugs,' or something like that,' Gault said. 'And then, once they get into a car to do whatever it is that they're going to do, at some point or another, they don't know what happened when they wake up.'

What Gauld's team has been able to do is connect each case based on license plates, vehicles and a phone number connected to the suspects.

DailyMail.com has reached out to The Eagle NYC for comment.

Police noted similarities - but no direct connection - to a case in November where two gay men were killed and a dozen others were drugged and robbed.

Two gay men have been killed in eerily similar circumstances just five weeks apart, but more than a dozen are believed to have been targeted so far.

According to NYPD sources cited by The New York Post , a homicide investigation is underway and operating on the belief that the two men were both targeted by a gang.

Both John Umberger, 33, a Washington, DC , political consultant who disappeared in May and Julio Ramirez, 25, who vanished in April, had been out enjoying a night out on the city's gay scene before ending up dead the following day.

The men's cellphones were both missing at the time their bodies were found and their bank accounts containing tens of thousands of dollars had been emptied.

So far, five months after their deaths, there has been no word from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who appears to be 'impeding' the investigation.

No warning has even been issued to the gay community for people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious when they're on a night out.

The gang's MO sees them preying on gay men in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

In both instances, the victims were seen leaving a gay club or bar accompanied by three men.

