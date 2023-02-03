ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGME

Wind chill records broken across Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- The weekend’s bitter cold snap broke wind chill records on both ends of the state, but by Sunday morning the freeze was gone. Wind chills in Frenchville bottomed out at minus 61 degrees about 6 a.m. Saturday, breaking the town’s 2004 record of minus 54.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Round of light snow on tap for Maine Tuesday night

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Chilly weather has returned to Maine for Tuesday, with a round of light snow Tuesday night. Mild temperatures return for Wednesday, and then we’re watching another storm system which arrives Thursday night with rain and snow across the state. Tuesday will be cool with clouds increasing...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Midcoast hotels offer discounts to those looking for rare eagle

PORTLAND (WGME) -- As a rare bird continues to turn heads on the Midcoast, hotels in the area are trying to grab attention as well. The Steller's sea eagle, a bird usually found in Russia, re-appeared in the Georgetown area last weekend. Bird watchers from across the country and parts...
GEORGETOWN, ME
WGME

Rare bird returns to Maine, exciting bird watchers

The Maine Audubon says we were lucky last year when a rare bird spent the winter in Maine. Well now lightning has struck twice. The Steller’s sea eagle was spotted Saturday between Arrowsic and Georgetown on the Midcoast. The large bird was spotted on almost the exact same tree...
ARROWSIC, ME
WGME

Water main break in Westbrook affecting traffic

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Traffic is being diverted in Westbrook and Portland because of a water main break. The water main break is affecting traffic on Main Street and Larrabee Road. Portland Water District is currently on hand working to repair the damage. There is no timetable for when the damage...
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Former Sea Dogs owners share profits from sale with staff

PORTLAND (WGME) -- We are just eight weeks away from the Sea Dogs’ long-awaited home opener at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs were sold back in early December to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The group currently owns 12 other minor league franchises. Sea Dogs management says it will be business as usual at Hadlock this summer. The sale became official last week.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

These Maine towns used to have different names

As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Pet store chain with 8 locations in Maine files for bankruptcy

A pet store chain with multiple locations in Maine has filed for bankruptcy. Loyal Companion, which has 8 shops in the state, will be closing its doors at the end of February. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey,” Loyal Companion said.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sanford takes steps towards sustainable future, gives back to veterans

SANFORD (WGME) -- The city of Sanford is teaming up with "Apparel Impact" to take major steps toward a more sustainable future, all while giving back to veterans. The city says they worked with the veteran-owned clothing recycling company to keep 134 tons of textiles from going into landfills. For...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Lack of staffing, software issues led to Portland schools' payroll problems, audit finds

Portland Public Schools released the findings of a forensic audit Tuesday, which took an in-depth look at ongoing payroll problems within the district. The audit comes months after hundreds of teachers and employees were left unpaid or underpaid for multiple weeks. At the time, the district blamed staffing challenges and a software malfunction for the payroll system failure.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Study finds Maine is top state for animal protection laws

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Many people know Maine is a great place to enjoy with a pet, and one group found it is also a great place to protect our four-legged friends. The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranked Maine as the top state in the country for the strongest animal protection laws for a third year in a row. The advocacy group publishes a yearly report after combing through animal protection laws in every state.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Boothbay school closes all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage

BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Maine bill would offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students

There's a plan to offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students at public universities in Maine as a long as they register to vote here. A Republican lawmaker has a bill that would let anyone who is registered to vote in Maine regardless of where they're from be eligible for in-state tuition rates.
MAINE STATE

