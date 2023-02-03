Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Related
WGME
GPS issue causes 2-hour delay in finding injured snowmobilers in New Hampshire
BERLIN, NH (WGME) -- Officials say it took rescue crews over two hours to find two injured snowmobilers in New Hampshire due to GPS location issues. New Hampshire Fish and Game says they got a call about a woman who was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.
WGME
Wind chill records broken across Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- The weekend’s bitter cold snap broke wind chill records on both ends of the state, but by Sunday morning the freeze was gone. Wind chills in Frenchville bottomed out at minus 61 degrees about 6 a.m. Saturday, breaking the town’s 2004 record of minus 54.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.
WGME
Maine breeder and NH family reach settlement over spaying of golden retriever
A lawsuit over a golden retriever born in Maine but sold to a New Hampshire man has been dismissed in U.S. District Court in Portland after a confidential settlement was reached in November. Pirate, who will be three on April 16, is back with Adam F. Cail, 48, of Greenland,...
WGME
Round of light snow on tap for Maine Tuesday night
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Chilly weather has returned to Maine for Tuesday, with a round of light snow Tuesday night. Mild temperatures return for Wednesday, and then we’re watching another storm system which arrives Thursday night with rain and snow across the state. Tuesday will be cool with clouds increasing...
WGME
Frigid temps lead to frozen pipes and water damage at Maine businesses, schools
Those frigid weekend temperatures caused major issues at several Maine businesses and schools. Stars & Stripes Brewing in Portland had sprinkler system problems, which caused water damage. The owners say it may have been from a space heater in another unit in the building that set off the sprinklers. The...
WGME
Midcoast hotels offer discounts to those looking for rare eagle
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As a rare bird continues to turn heads on the Midcoast, hotels in the area are trying to grab attention as well. The Steller's sea eagle, a bird usually found in Russia, re-appeared in the Georgetown area last weekend. Bird watchers from across the country and parts...
WGME
Rare bird returns to Maine, exciting bird watchers
The Maine Audubon says we were lucky last year when a rare bird spent the winter in Maine. Well now lightning has struck twice. The Steller’s sea eagle was spotted Saturday between Arrowsic and Georgetown on the Midcoast. The large bird was spotted on almost the exact same tree...
WGME
Water main break in Westbrook affecting traffic
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Traffic is being diverted in Westbrook and Portland because of a water main break. The water main break is affecting traffic on Main Street and Larrabee Road. Portland Water District is currently on hand working to repair the damage. There is no timetable for when the damage...
WGME
Boothbay Harbor school flooded after sprinkler system damaged by extreme cold
BOOTHBAY HARBOR (WGME) – The record-breaking cold over the weekend is still causing trouble Monday, especially at a school in Boothbay Harbor. The superintendent says water flooded the second floor, then the first, forcing him to close school for the entire week and likely beyond. "We’re definitely having some...
WGME
Former Sea Dogs owners share profits from sale with staff
PORTLAND (WGME) -- We are just eight weeks away from the Sea Dogs’ long-awaited home opener at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs were sold back in early December to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The group currently owns 12 other minor league franchises. Sea Dogs management says it will be business as usual at Hadlock this summer. The sale became official last week.
WGME
These Maine towns used to have different names
As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
WGME
Maine sees spike in kids eating cannabis edibles, bill aims to abolish cartoons on labels
It sounds absurd but New England is seeing spikes in young children accidentally suffering from cannabis intoxication. The numbers are even pushing policy makers to rethink marijuana packaging. Maine voters gave the OK to recreational cannabis in 2016 but it did not really appear on shelves until 2020. Since then,...
WGME
Pet store chain with 8 locations in Maine files for bankruptcy
A pet store chain with multiple locations in Maine has filed for bankruptcy. Loyal Companion, which has 8 shops in the state, will be closing its doors at the end of February. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey,” Loyal Companion said.
WGME
Sanford takes steps towards sustainable future, gives back to veterans
SANFORD (WGME) -- The city of Sanford is teaming up with "Apparel Impact" to take major steps toward a more sustainable future, all while giving back to veterans. The city says they worked with the veteran-owned clothing recycling company to keep 134 tons of textiles from going into landfills. For...
WGME
Lack of staffing, software issues led to Portland schools' payroll problems, audit finds
Portland Public Schools released the findings of a forensic audit Tuesday, which took an in-depth look at ongoing payroll problems within the district. The audit comes months after hundreds of teachers and employees were left unpaid or underpaid for multiple weeks. At the time, the district blamed staffing challenges and a software malfunction for the payroll system failure.
WGME
8-year-old Windham girl raises more than $2,000 for Maine food pantry
WINDHAM (WGME) - When some of the people running the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry visited Eva Doughty's third grade class, she knew she wanted to do something to help. "I was hoping that they would use it to buy clothes and food and that all the families that...
WGME
Study finds Maine is top state for animal protection laws
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Many people know Maine is a great place to enjoy with a pet, and one group found it is also a great place to protect our four-legged friends. The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranked Maine as the top state in the country for the strongest animal protection laws for a third year in a row. The advocacy group publishes a yearly report after combing through animal protection laws in every state.
WGME
Boothbay school closes all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage
BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
WGME
Movement to expand paid family, medical leave faces pushback from Republicans, businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a push to expand paid family and medical leave in Maine, but there's also some pushback from Republicans and businesses. Tuesday, the Maine Paid Leave Coalition rolled out plans to require workers to be paid while on leave for medical or family reasons in Maine and expand access as well.
WGME
Maine bill would offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students
There's a plan to offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students at public universities in Maine as a long as they register to vote here. A Republican lawmaker has a bill that would let anyone who is registered to vote in Maine regardless of where they're from be eligible for in-state tuition rates.
Comments / 1