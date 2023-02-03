ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest ‘This is SportsCenter’ ad features track and field gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin

By Joe Lucia
 4 days ago
The latest edition of ESPN’s This is SportsCenter ad campaign features track and field gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin, along with SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and Providence mascot Friar Dom.

I have no idea why the Providence mascot is walking around in the background, but why the hell not?

The ad will premiere during Saturday’s UNC-Duke game on ESPN.

This will be the fourth of the new This is SportsCenter ads to air. ESPN’s release notes that “more commercials are set to air later in 2023,” but unfortunately provides no further details. That’s a shame.

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

