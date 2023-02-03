It’s not always the best move to plan for lower income in the future. Have you heard the phrases “It’s good to put money in a 401(k) because you save taxes” or “Deferring taxes to retirement is good because you’ll be in a lower income tax bracket when you retire?" If not, I would like to introduce you to one of the greatest potential fallacies existing in financial planning today: the way the 401(k) works.

