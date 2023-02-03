Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
DVM 360
Retirement planning and the potential 401(k) fallacy
It’s not always the best move to plan for lower income in the future. Have you heard the phrases “It’s good to put money in a 401(k) because you save taxes” or “Deferring taxes to retirement is good because you’ll be in a lower income tax bracket when you retire?" If not, I would like to introduce you to one of the greatest potential fallacies existing in financial planning today: the way the 401(k) works.
DVM 360
Veterinary Dentistry Specialists first to apply human fracture repair technology to companion animals
Company leading the way in US to utilize resorbable miniplate technology for veterinary oral surgery, a method formerly reserved for humans. Veterinary Dentistry Specialists (VDS), a veterinary specialty dental/oral surgery practice, has incorporated using bioresorbable, thermoplastic miniplates for companion animal patients at its Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania office. “My associate Dr...
Comments / 0