Los Angeles, CA

2023 Grammy Awards Preview

Cheddar News
 4 days ago

Grammy weekend has arrived and Cheddar News has the rundown of what viewers can expect on music's biggest night.

Host & Location

The 65th Recording Academy awards are set to be hosted by former Daily Show host Trevor Noah. He's held the MC role every year since 2021. And this year, the big show is back on the west coast after stopping at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena last year. Expect a grandiose show this year as the production has returned to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena . The show goes down on Sunday, February 5 at 8 pm EST on CBS and Paramount+.

Grammy Nominees

A staggering 91 gold gramophones are set to be handed out and the competition looks stiff as ever in some of the night's biggest categories.

Record of the Year

'Don't Shut Me Down' -ABBA

'Easy on Me' - Adele

'Break My Soul' - Beyoncé

'Good Morning Gorgeous' -Mary J. Blige

'Woman' -Doja Cat

'The Heart Part 5' -Kendrick Lamar

'About Damn Time' - Lizzo

'As It Was' -Harry Styles

Album of The Year

'Voyage' -ABBA

'30' -Adele

'Un Verano Sin Ti' -Bad Bunny

'RENAISSANCE' -Beyoncé

'Good Morning Gorgeous' -Mary J. Blige

'In These Silent Days' -Brandi Carlile

'Music of Spheres' Coldplay

'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' -Kendrick Lamar

'Special' -Lizzo

Song of The Year

'Abcdefu' -GAYLE

'About Damn Time' -Lizzo

'All Too Well' -Taylor Swift

'As It Was' -Harry Styles

'Bad Habit' -Steve Lacy

'Break My Soul' -Beyoncé

'Easy on Me' -Adele

'GOD DID' -DJ Khaled

'The Heart Part 5' -Kendrick Lamar

'Just Like That' -Bonnie Raitt

Slated Grammy Performers

The Grammys were able to secure some acts that are sure to bring eyes to Sunday's program as CBS looks to get back to improve on ratings that have not eclipsed 10 million viewers in recent years.

Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are among scheduled performers. Sheryl Crowe, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt are set to perform together. And Quavo, 1/3 of the Migos, is set to perform a tribute to his fallen band member and uncle TakeOff.

Hip hop music is set to be honored and celebrated for its 50th anniversary in a tribute performance from a slew of artists including Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Big Boi and Nelly among others.

