Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Evansville nightclub planning fundraiser for Walmart shooting victim
Evansville residents and businesses continue to show support for Amber Cook, who was shot in the January west side Walmart shooting. The latest efforts to raise funds is planned for this Sunday, February 12 at Someplace Else nightclub. The club along Main Street will host a benefit show, with the...
Polish delegates meet with Evansville city leaders
In partnership with the organization Open World, members of Friendship Force Western Kentucky hosted Polish delegates as they visited Evansville to discuss disability inclusion. The delegation met with several city officials in the Civic Center on Tuesday. Among those officials were two superior court judges who discussed mental health court...
KSP: Missing Owensboro girl found safe
KSP says that McLimore was found safe in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing girl. Authorities say KSP received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for a missing juvenile from Daviess County. 16-year-old Erica K. McLimore from Owensboro was last...
American Red Cross and Schnucks team up for 'Share the Love' blood drive in Evansville
There's a joint blood drive being held in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday morning. Schnucks and the American Red Cross are partnering up to hold their "Share the Love" blood drive in Evansville. The blood drive is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the American Red Cross Southwest...
Owensboro organization gets $172K grant to improve road safety
Officials with an organization in Owensboro, Kentucky, say they're receiving funds that will be used to improve safety of area roads. The announcement from the Green River Area Development District, or GRADD, says that the organization is getting a $172,812 "Safe Streets and Roads for All" grant. According to GRADD,...
Daviess County Public Schools launches 'Be Kind Campaign'
In Daviess County, Kentucky, the Daviess County Public Schools district launched its second year campaign of #BeKindDCPS on Feb. 1. The goal of the campaign is to flood the school buildings, hallways, classrooms, playgrounds, lunchrooms, and social media feeds with conversations, actions, and messages focusing on positive acts of kindness.
Police: Madisonville man pulled over for speeding drinks beer during traffic stop
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he drank beer in front of them after being pulled over for speeding. A Madisonville Police Department officer says they were patrolling on South Main Street just before 1 a.m. Monday when they saw 25-year-old Jordan Craig speeding. As the...
Endowment established through $1M gift to Owensboro Museum of Fine Art
Officials with the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art (OMFA) in Owensboro, Kentucky, made a big announcement on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, a ceremony was held announcing a $1 million gift and the establishment of the "Dr. R. Wathen, Jr. and Jeanette Napier Medley Endowment." "I have given numerous works of...
New theft charge filed against Evansville man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters
A man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters around Evansville is facing a new auto theft charge. Investigators told us Monday that 35-year-old Matthew Gunn was facing another auto theft charge after a catalytic converter was stolen from SUV Limousine, a luxury transportation service provider off of North First Avenue.
Evansville Police Department shares warning on financial sextortion crimes
Tuesday is "Safer Internet Day," and the Evansville Police Department is participating by bringing awareness to financial sextortion crimes. EPD says it's sharing a joint warning from the FBI and its other international law enforcement partners about the global financial sextortion crisis, which exploit minors and other individuals around the world.
No one injured in Evansville apartment fire
Crews were at the scene of an apartment fire in Evansville on Monday afternoon. Dispatchers tell us that Evansville firefighters were called to the Fairmont Apartments complex on Tippecanoe Drive, just off of South Green River Road. We're told the 911 call was made around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities...
18-year-old charged after shots fired in Evansville
An 18-year-old is being charged after a shots fired incident in Evansville. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the area of Lincoln Avenue near the State Hospital Park just after 11 p.m. Sunday after gunfire was reported in the area. EPD says that officers arrived and found...
Coroner identifies Evansville moped rider who was hit and killed by driver
The driver of a moped who was hit by a car on the west side of Vanderburgh County late Sunday night has died from their injuries. The crash happened late Sunday night around 10 p.m. on the west side, near University Parkway and Hogue Road, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
Police looking for tri-axle trailer stolen from Henderson business
Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a tri-axle trailer that was recently stolen. The Henderson Police Department says it's looking for the trailer shown in the above photo. HPD says the trailer was taken from H&K Outdoor Power on 5th Street back...
Downtown Evansville offering Black History Month activities and events
To celebrate Black History Month, Downtown Evansville will host a few events. The list below includes where residents can go throughout the month of February. Friday, February 10th: Storytime with Liam Douglas at the Children's Museum of Evansville-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 15th: Storytime with Melissa Moore at the Children's Museum...
Pet Food Center to host nail trimming event
A local pet food center will hold a walk in nail clinic for Evansville's furry friends. Pet Food Center on North First Avenue is hosting the clinic that allows pet owners to get their dogs' nails trimmed. The cost is just $10 per pet. A proof of a rabies vaccine...
Lt. Colonel Shirley White is this week's Hometown Hero
The Salvation Army helps nearly 25 million Americans each year. And one Owensboro woman has been making a difference for decades. "Each community is a little different," says Lt. Colonel Shirley White, Salvation Army of Owensboro. The mission is always on her mind. "We've served in West Virginia, in Tennesse,...
Celebration of life planned for Evansville woman after authorities say her brother fatally hit her with a van
End of life ceremonies are being planned for an Evansville woman after authorities said her brother fatally struck her with a van. According to her obituary, a celebration of life will be planned for Faith Georges at the Blue Grass Church on Saturday, followed by an open fellowship and a service in Faith's memory.
