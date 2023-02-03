ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Evansville nightclub planning fundraiser for Walmart shooting victim

Evansville residents and businesses continue to show support for Amber Cook, who was shot in the January west side Walmart shooting. The latest efforts to raise funds is planned for this Sunday, February 12 at Someplace Else nightclub. The club along Main Street will host a benefit show, with the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EVANSVILLE, IN
Polish delegates meet with Evansville city leaders

In partnership with the organization Open World, members of Friendship Force Western Kentucky hosted Polish delegates as they visited Evansville to discuss disability inclusion. The delegation met with several city officials in the Civic Center on Tuesday. Among those officials were two superior court judges who discussed mental health court...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KSP: Missing Owensboro girl found safe

KSP says that McLimore was found safe in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing girl. Authorities say KSP received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for a missing juvenile from Daviess County. 16-year-old Erica K. McLimore from Owensboro was last...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro organization gets $172K grant to improve road safety

Officials with an organization in Owensboro, Kentucky, say they're receiving funds that will be used to improve safety of area roads. The announcement from the Green River Area Development District, or GRADD, says that the organization is getting a $172,812 "Safe Streets and Roads for All" grant. According to GRADD,...
OWENSBORO, KY
Daviess County Public Schools launches 'Be Kind Campaign'

In Daviess County, Kentucky, the Daviess County Public Schools district launched its second year campaign of #BeKindDCPS on Feb. 1. The goal of the campaign is to flood the school buildings, hallways, classrooms, playgrounds, lunchrooms, and social media feeds with conversations, actions, and messages focusing on positive acts of kindness.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Schnucks Share the Love Campaign with The Red Cross

Schnucks is partnering with The Red Cross for their first blood drive, the Share the Love campaign will last through February. American Red Cross and Schnucks team up for 'Share the Love' blood drive in Evansville. Schnucks and the American Red Cross are partnering up to hold their "Share the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Endowment established through $1M gift to Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

Officials with the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art (OMFA) in Owensboro, Kentucky, made a big announcement on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, a ceremony was held announcing a $1 million gift and the establishment of the "Dr. R. Wathen, Jr. and Jeanette Napier Medley Endowment." "I have given numerous works of...
OWENSBORO, KY
Evansville Police Department shares warning on financial sextortion crimes

Tuesday is "Safer Internet Day," and the Evansville Police Department is participating by bringing awareness to financial sextortion crimes. EPD says it's sharing a joint warning from the FBI and its other international law enforcement partners about the global financial sextortion crisis, which exploit minors and other individuals around the world.
EVANSVILLE, IN
No one injured in Evansville apartment fire

Crews were at the scene of an apartment fire in Evansville on Monday afternoon. Dispatchers tell us that Evansville firefighters were called to the Fairmont Apartments complex on Tippecanoe Drive, just off of South Green River Road. We're told the 911 call was made around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
18-year-old charged after shots fired in Evansville

An 18-year-old is being charged after a shots fired incident in Evansville. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the area of Lincoln Avenue near the State Hospital Park just after 11 p.m. Sunday after gunfire was reported in the area. EPD says that officers arrived and found...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police looking for tri-axle trailer stolen from Henderson business

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a tri-axle trailer that was recently stolen. The Henderson Police Department says it's looking for the trailer shown in the above photo. HPD says the trailer was taken from H&K Outdoor Power on 5th Street back...
HENDERSON, KY
Downtown Evansville offering Black History Month activities and events

To celebrate Black History Month, Downtown Evansville will host a few events. The list below includes where residents can go throughout the month of February. Friday, February 10th: Storytime with Liam Douglas at the Children's Museum of Evansville-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 15th: Storytime with Melissa Moore at the Children's Museum...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Pet Food Center to host nail trimming event

A local pet food center will hold a walk in nail clinic for Evansville's furry friends. Pet Food Center on North First Avenue is hosting the clinic that allows pet owners to get their dogs' nails trimmed. The cost is just $10 per pet. A proof of a rabies vaccine...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lt. Colonel Shirley White is this week's Hometown Hero

The Salvation Army helps nearly 25 million Americans each year. And one Owensboro woman has been making a difference for decades. "Each community is a little different," says Lt. Colonel Shirley White, Salvation Army of Owensboro. The mission is always on her mind. "We've served in West Virginia, in Tennesse,...
OWENSBORO, KY

