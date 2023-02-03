ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mosby public defender says he won't be prepared for trial until June

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QQRs_0kbsWCeK00

Mosby public defender says he won't be prepared for trial until June 00:28

BALTIMORE — The public defender in former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's criminal case says he will not be prepared for trial until June 6.

While no new trial date has been set, this will likely delay proceedings past the current trial date in March.

This update comes after Judge Lydia K. Griggsby appointed a public defender after she found Mosby indigent last week. Federal public defender James Wyda officially entered his appearance as the defense the following day.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby to appear in court with public defender after her counsel withdraws

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is set to appear in court Friday with a public defender after a federal judge allowed her team of defense attorneys to withdraw from her criminal case earlier this week.  Judge Lydia K. Griggsby appointed a public defender after she found Mosby indigent Monday. Federal public defender James Wyda officially entered his appearance as the defense the next day. The Friday hearing is to decide the next steps in Mosby's perjury and fraud trial. Slated to kick off on March 27, the trial will now likely be delayed again. The lawyers'...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury

BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Accused Baltimore Rapist Believed To Have More Victims: Police

Baltimore officials have released an image of a vehicle used by an accused rapist that police believe may have attacked additional victims. The accused rapist was wanted for two separate incidents, and was recently arrested by Baltimore Police Department's Sex Offense Unit, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man found guilty in murder of Baltimore police captain's husband

BALTIMORE -- A jury on Monday found the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant guilty of second-degree murder. He was acquitted of first-degree murder. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.Kargbo, who was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former FBI agents says there is a relationship between open air drug markets and violence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city council member said last weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Police have not said what the motive was in that deadly shooting but community leaders, including city councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area, believe drugs are a significant source of what's fueling the violence seen in Upton.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It would lay this city to waste:' Catonsville woman conspired with neo-Nazi leader to destroy Baltimore power grid, FBI says

BALTIMORE -- A Catonsville woman and a Florida man with neo-Nazi ties have been arrested and charged with conspiring to attack Baltimore's power grid, the FBI and local officials announced Monday. Sarah Beth Clendaniel was allegedly recorded telling an FBI informant her plans to shoot energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall. She is accused of collaborating with Brandon Russell, the founding member of an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group called the "Atomwaffen."Russell was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2018 for charges associated with having explosives in his apartment's garage. Federal prosecutors said he planned to use the explosives to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New court filing by Hae Min Lee's family includes transcript of Adnan Syed's release hearing

BALTIMORE - The family of Hae Min Lee filed a motion as they continue to fight the way the charges were dropped against Adnan Syed, who had been in prison for Lee's murder. Syed was released from prison following a hearing on October 11, 2022 after spending more than 20 years in prison for his ex-girlfriend's murder in 1999. Attorneys for Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother, were required to file this latest motion which included the transcript of that October virtual hearing in which the Baltimore City State's Attorney announced she was dropping the charges against Syed. "The state...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County to vote on plastic bag ban Monday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Council is set to vote Monday night on a plastic bag ban.The Bring Your Own Bag Act, introduced by Councilman Izzy Patoka last month, would prohibit stores in Baltimore County from giving plastic bags to customers at the checkout counterCounty Executive Johnny Olszewski already vocalized his support for the bill in a social media post. He noted that it would help prevent littering in county waterways and trees.The Bring Your Own Bag Act would also make retail stores charge at least 10 cents for paper and reusable carryout bags.Baltimore City already has a similar ban in place. If it passes, the act will go into effect on November 1.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Interrogation video shown on second day of trial in murder of Baltimore City police lieutenant's husband

BALTIMORE - The murder trial is underway for the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City police lieutenant.Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo.At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.Once a search was executed, police said they found two...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ivan Bates reacts to indictment of 9-year-old fatal shooting suspect's grandmother

A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Video above: Family honors NyKayla Strawder in ceremony outside City Hall (September 2022) Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the...
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims

BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents.  John Angelos serves as...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
100K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy