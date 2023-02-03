Marleen J. Keyes, dearly beloved wife of Robert Keyes, passed away Feb. 4, 2023. Devoted mother of Scott Siegel (Darlene) and Susan Siegel (Lenny Beck); cherished grandmother of Michael Siegel and Shana (Josh) Kesner; loving great grandmother of Lio Kesner; loving daughter of the late Gilmore and Edith Schwartz; special friend of Helen McCall; dearest sister of Gayle S. Bernstein (deceased); dear aunt of Wendy Friedman (James) and Cheryl Halpern (Andy); and loving companion of Jake, the Cocker Spaniel.

SOLON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO