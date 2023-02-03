Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Keyes, Marleen
Marleen J. Keyes, dearly beloved wife of Robert Keyes, passed away Feb. 4, 2023. Devoted mother of Scott Siegel (Darlene) and Susan Siegel (Lenny Beck); cherished grandmother of Michael Siegel and Shana (Josh) Kesner; loving great grandmother of Lio Kesner; loving daughter of the late Gilmore and Edith Schwartz; special friend of Helen McCall; dearest sister of Gayle S. Bernstein (deceased); dear aunt of Wendy Friedman (James) and Cheryl Halpern (Andy); and loving companion of Jake, the Cocker Spaniel.
Comments / 0