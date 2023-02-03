Read full article on original website
AZ Native
4d ago
Geez so much is wrong here. Only dating for a month and already living together. Way too soon! Would not trust my child with someone I’d known such a short time. She took the baby to grandma’s house instead of calling 911 herself??!!!
Amy Joon
4d ago
this is why i stayed single while my kids were growing uo, post divorce. and ive switched teams now that they are adults.
KTAR.com
Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with his truck on purpose in northwest Phoenix on Monday, authorities said. Officers responded to a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman with injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.
