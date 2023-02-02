Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
ABC 4
One suspect arrested in SLC fatal stabbing investigation, the other at large
One of the two suspects allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City that took place Thursday, Feb. 2 has been arrested. One suspect arrested in SLC fatal stabbing investigation, …. One of the two suspects allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City that took...
ABC 4
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing. The IUP Panel on vaccine passports, ending emergency …. A bill banning most businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccines for employees and customers clears the Utah House. Former State Senator Patrice...
ABC 4
See it or Skip it: 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face
What to see and what to skip this weekend? We're talking 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face. See it or Skip it: 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, …. What to see and what to skip this weekend? We're talking 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face.
ABC 4
DD: Rasmussen Jewelers
The IUP Panel on vaccine passports, ending emergency …. A bill banning most businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccines for employees and customers clears the Utah House. Former State Senator Patrice Arent and former Hinckley Institute director Kirk Jowers weigh in on that and more in this week's Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
ABC 4
The Salt Lake Chamber's top legislative priorities
The Salt Lake Chamber is one of many advocacy groups tracking the legislative session. CEO Derek Miller joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the organization's top legislative priorities for the year. The Salt Lake Chamber’s top legislative priorities. The Salt Lake Chamber is one of...
ABC 4
How to make charcuterie boards at home
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Choosing out the perfect charcuterie board can be difficult, so why not make your own! Karen Ormsby, owner and manager of Oakford Gourmet Selections, joined us to explain how to make the perfect personalized charcuterie board without missing out on the decorative details.
ABC 4
Get your grub on with O Town Food Tours
OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – Utah has great flavors all around the state. Rick Proffer with O Town Food Tours tells us about their new tour that highlights all the best food in the Ogden area that you won’t want to miss. The food scene in Ogden...
ABC 4
6 exciting local events to celebrate Singles Awareness Day
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, with consumers expected to spend nearly $26 billion this year alone. Couples around the world will surely be making plans and celebrating connections for the day, with plenty to do. But for those repping a single status, the options are a bit more limited when “Singles Awareness Day” comes rolling around.
ABC 4
Midvale woman allegedly hits multiple police cars while fleeing capture
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Midvale woman was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 2 after allegedly fleeing from police for a second time, hitting multiple police cars during her second attempted run. According to the probable cause statement, Madison Muse, 28, first evaded police on Wednesday, Feb. 1...
ABC 4
Show some love to your single friends this Valentine’s with these gifts
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It’s a tough time of year for the single people in our lives. Lexie Dopp, the founder of LEFA Collective, has some gift ideas to spread the love to friends spending the holiday without a partner. February 14 is dedicated...
ABC 4
Online calculator translates air pollution index into number of cigarettes you’ve smoked
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Friday, Feb. 4, Salt Lake City reached an air quality index score (AQI) of 154, which the state calls “unhealthy.” But what does that score really mean? According to an online calculator, it means the air pollution you breathed in over a 24-hour period on Friday was the same as smoking over three cigarettes.
ABC 4
Why didn’t we think of that? How to make edible sand
On Good Things Utah this morning – No sandbox? No problem. A parenting influencer who goes by the name @ellethevirgo on TikTok has shared a brilliant hack that can turn a simple box of Cheerios into a fun sensory sand experience. The great part is that the sand is edible, so you don’t have to worry if your child puts some in their mouth, which they will inevitably do. The recipe for Cheerios sensory sand is pretty simple: Grab a box of Cheerios (avoid honey nut flavor unless you want your kid to have a sticky sensory experience). Grind the cereal by dumping it into a blender or food processor. You can also get a rockier texture by putting it in a sealable bag and grinding it with a rolling pin. Pour the sand into a bin and add some scoops and containers for the full sensory experience. Now, here’s where we’ll include our mandatory disclaimer: Children should only play with the sensory sand under adult supervision. Always make sure the bin is clean and the sand is replaced before every use. Parents on TikTok couldn’t believe they hadn’t heard of the hack before. “Yess!! So if she accidentally eats the sand it’s ok bc it’s freaking Cheerios,” Nelly Gomez wrote.
ABC 4
Another round of snow showers just in time for the Monday morning drive
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Plan on leaving a little early this morning as another wave of snow showers is moving through Northern Utah. Slick roads are expected throughout the morning as snow showers will continue into the early afternoon. The heaviest snowfall will occur along the benches and mountain regions where Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through 5 p.m. today.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City Public Library reopens after two-week closure
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Main Library downtown is set to reopen on Saturday, Feb. 4, with its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., after being closed for several days due to a “critical failure” to its sewer line. The...
ABC 4
Healthy cottage cheese breakfast bowls to curb your cravings
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! However, most breakfast foods lack protein and fiber, and without these key ingredients in their breakfast meal, many people experience sugar cravings and low energy throughout the day. Certified Nutrition Specialist Deena Thompson showed us how to make cottage cheese and yogurt breakfast bowls, and these easy breakfast meals will keep you satisfied and energized throughout the day.
ABC 4
Avocado Deviled Eggs Appetizer for the Big Game
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for a fun appetizer but want to eat healthy? Well, we have the recipe for you! To finish off appetizer week, our producer Matt Bello showed us how to make vegetarian and dairy-free avocado deviled eggs that are perfect for the big football game coming up.
