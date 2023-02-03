At the hospital, Jordan and Stella go into an office to privately talk about the genealogy tests. Stella knows Jordan was oddly interested in her own DNA test, which had a glitch, and indicated she had a relative in town. Stella asks if she’s still thinking she has a secret love child in Port Charles. Suddenly Stella realizes Jordan suspects someone else had a secret child. Jordan explains she and TJ found it odd she had a match that suddenly disappeared. Jordan explains that could only happen according to the company if the other person withdrew their DNA from the service. Stella stammers that Trina told her she deleted her account and asks if Jordan is telling her that she thinks Curtis and Portia are related.

6 DAYS AGO