SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Round Table: Why Is Bode So Annoying?

Bode's big day arrived, but he wasn't thrilled about it on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 13. Eve got the chance to shadow Sharon during an emergency. Bode and Jake made up, and Bode agreed to let Jake donate his kidney to Sharon. Our Fire Country Fanatics Jasmine, Dale, and...
SheKnows

Victor Makes a Move to Sabotage Sally — and [Spoiler] Finds Out About Jack and Diane

Diane and Jack lounge in his bed. It’s been quite a journey for them to get there. He wonders if she has any regrets. She regrets that what she did so long ago made it so hard for him to forgive her and that she wasn’t totally honest with him when she came back. But he knows all her secrets and somehow he is still there. That’s an amazing gift and she will never betray him. They kiss.
SheKnows

After Delivering the Baby, Willow Codes and Is Greeted by [Spoiler] in the Light — Plus, Stella Learns Curtis May Be Trina’s Father

At the hospital, Jordan and Stella go into an office to privately talk about the genealogy tests. Stella knows Jordan was oddly interested in her own DNA test, which had a glitch, and indicated she had a relative in town. Stella asks if she’s still thinking she has a secret love child in Port Charles. Suddenly Stella realizes Jordan suspects someone else had a secret child. Jordan explains she and TJ found it odd she had a match that suddenly disappeared. Jordan explains that could only happen according to the company if the other person withdrew their DNA from the service. Stella stammers that Trina told her she deleted her account and asks if Jordan is telling her that she thinks Curtis and Portia are related.
Cheryl E Preston

How long will Lucy, Valentin and Anna remain away from Port Charles on General Hospital?

Wednesday on General Hospital Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) gave the order for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) and Lucy Coe (Lynne Herring) to be killed. Anna however turned the tables on their captors who perished as she, Valentin, and Lucy escaped. When a very distraught Ms. Coe demanded a cell phone to call "Marty" (Martin Grey/Michael E Knight) she was shut down and told that everyone thought they were dead so they had to pretend to be.
SheKnows

Father’s Day Comes Early to Young & Restless as a Legacy Character Makes Tracks to Genoa City

Maybe you’ve read: The Young and the Restless is bringing back Paul Williams and April Stevens’ daughter Heather with her original (adult) portrayer Vail Bloom reprising the role. (If you haven’t read, you can do so here.) What you couldn’t have read — yet — is that when the character reappears in Genoa City in February, she won’t be alone: In tow will be Lucy, her and Daniel’s daughter (whose biomom is Bold & Beautiful nutso Sheila Carter’s late daughter, Daisy).
SheKnows

General Hospital Mystery Solved — and Another One Right Behind It!

General Hospital fave Parry Shen (Brad) has posted his share of comical social photos and videos over the years, and earlier this week, not only did he show fans what he likes to snack on in between takes but he also revealed where he stores one of his favorite treats, which in turn solved a Port Charles wardrobe mystery.
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12 Review: The Big Leagues

Frank was so disgusted by some cops' negligence that he floated the idea of perp walking them. In real life, police brutality is too often in the news, and people are divided over the issue of whether the bad cops are bad apples. We need more police leaders like Frank, willing to hold officers accountable for failing the people they are supposed to serve.

