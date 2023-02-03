Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
soaphub.com
Eric Forrester’s Bold and the Beautiful Office Needs to Actually Be Eric’s Office
Recently on Bold and the Beautiful, Eric Forrester walked into his office to find Dr. Taylor Hayes talking to a patient on her phone. It got us thinking that the long-running set wasn’t always the hangout that it has now become. Bold and the Beautiful: A Man’s Office is...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Round Table: Why Is Bode So Annoying?
Bode's big day arrived, but he wasn't thrilled about it on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 13. Eve got the chance to shadow Sharon during an emergency. Bode and Jake made up, and Bode agreed to let Jake donate his kidney to Sharon. Our Fire Country Fanatics Jasmine, Dale, and...
SheKnows
Victor Makes a Move to Sabotage Sally — and [Spoiler] Finds Out About Jack and Diane
Diane and Jack lounge in his bed. It’s been quite a journey for them to get there. He wonders if she has any regrets. She regrets that what she did so long ago made it so hard for him to forgive her and that she wasn’t totally honest with him when she came back. But he knows all her secrets and somehow he is still there. That’s an amazing gift and she will never betray him. They kiss.
SheKnows
After Delivering the Baby, Willow Codes and Is Greeted by [Spoiler] in the Light — Plus, Stella Learns Curtis May Be Trina’s Father
At the hospital, Jordan and Stella go into an office to privately talk about the genealogy tests. Stella knows Jordan was oddly interested in her own DNA test, which had a glitch, and indicated she had a relative in town. Stella asks if she’s still thinking she has a secret love child in Port Charles. Suddenly Stella realizes Jordan suspects someone else had a secret child. Jordan explains she and TJ found it odd she had a match that suddenly disappeared. Jordan explains that could only happen according to the company if the other person withdrew their DNA from the service. Stella stammers that Trina told her she deleted her account and asks if Jordan is telling her that she thinks Curtis and Portia are related.
General Hospital Star Genie Francis Speaks Out On Inappropriate Luke And Laura Storyline
The General Hospital star, Genie Francis will no longer defend the storyline that started the Luke and Laura phenomenon, the infamous rape scene at the Campus Disco. "I think that the story was inappropriate, I don't condone it, and it's been a burden that I've had to carry to try to justify that story, and so I'm not doing that anymore."
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Turns To Her Mom’s New Bestie For Help
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Team Taylor is heating up in a big way. Steffy knows her mother is in huge trouble, and she needs help…from someone she never thought she’d turn to. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Taylor (Krista Allen) is facing a huge crisis...
SheKnows
Willow Is Brought Back From the Brink of Death by [Spoiler’s] Voice — Plus, Carolyn Warns Elizabeth About Nikolas
At Spring Ridge, Esme is stunned to learn Nikolas is her baby’s father. He admits it is complicated, but she can trust him. He explains their emotional states of mind when they conceived this child. Nikolas asks Esme to sign a document, which he hands her, claiming it’s just...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle Defends His Actions to Jack — and Victor Vows He Won’t Walk Away From This Fight
Jack wants to know what Victor’s next move is. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 6 – 10, Victor and Jack’s business feud is heating back up. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Victor is determined to lure Adam away...
How long will Lucy, Valentin and Anna remain away from Port Charles on General Hospital?
Wednesday on General Hospital Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) gave the order for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) and Lucy Coe (Lynne Herring) to be killed. Anna however turned the tables on their captors who perished as she, Valentin, and Lucy escaped. When a very distraught Ms. Coe demanded a cell phone to call "Marty" (Martin Grey/Michael E Knight) she was shut down and told that everyone thought they were dead so they had to pretend to be.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill Puts Spencer Publications At Risk-- Liam Takes Control
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a difficult decision about Spencer Publications to save the empire from Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) poor choices. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Liam would learn the truth about Bill and Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) relationship.
SheKnows
Father’s Day Comes Early to Young & Restless as a Legacy Character Makes Tracks to Genoa City
Maybe you’ve read: The Young and the Restless is bringing back Paul Williams and April Stevens’ daughter Heather with her original (adult) portrayer Vail Bloom reprising the role. (If you haven’t read, you can do so here.) What you couldn’t have read — yet — is that when the character reappears in Genoa City in February, she won’t be alone: In tow will be Lucy, her and Daniel’s daughter (whose biomom is Bold & Beautiful nutso Sheila Carter’s late daughter, Daisy).
SheKnows
Jack Makes Diane a Shocking Offer — and [Spoiler] Decides to Leave Genoa City
At the Abbott mansion, Summer thanks Kyle for getting on board with her taking Harrison to Paris. She hopes this thing with Diane and Stark will be resolved when they return. Kyle wishes he’d never heard the guy’s name. Diane finds Jeremy finishing breakfast in Society and remarks...
SheKnows
General Hospital Mystery Solved — and Another One Right Behind It!
General Hospital fave Parry Shen (Brad) has posted his share of comical social photos and videos over the years, and earlier this week, not only did he show fans what he likes to snack on in between takes but he also revealed where he stores one of his favorite treats, which in turn solved a Port Charles wardrobe mystery.
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12 Review: The Big Leagues
Frank was so disgusted by some cops' negligence that he floated the idea of perp walking them. In real life, police brutality is too often in the news, and people are divided over the issue of whether the bad cops are bad apples. We need more police leaders like Frank, willing to hold officers accountable for failing the people they are supposed to serve.
Comments / 0