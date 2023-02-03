Mike Posey was sworn in as Weston City Police Chief at the February 6 meeting. He served as interim chief following the retirement of J.P. Thomas in 2022. Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state.

WESTON, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO