Terra Alta, WV

WVNews

Buckhannon Water Board meeting set Thursday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Buckhannon Water Board meeting will be held 7:30 a.m., Thursday, in the City Council chambers. A financial report will be given by Amberle Jenkins for the month of January. Kelly Arnold will be giving the Water Department Report including updates on the FEMA Grant 1 and 2, delivery of RWI Generator and punch list and FEMA site visits.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education discusses electric bus pilot project

Mark Nestlen, vice president of Business Development and Strategy with GreenPower, spoke to the board about the upcoming start of the electric bus pilot project. At the end of the month, charging stations will be installed in the county and the bus will arrive at the beginning of March to test routes in order to observe its effectiveness on the county's roads.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Weston Council learns more about movie in Lewis County

Mike Posey was sworn in as Weston City Police Chief at the February 6 meeting. He served as interim chief following the retirement of J.P. Thomas in 2022. Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

New ambulance arrives, aiding Bridgeport (West Virginia) residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tri-county residents may have already seen the Bridgeport Fire Department’s newest ambulance respond to emergencies in their neighborhood or along Interstate 79. Known as Ambulance 529 at the department and through Harrison/Taylor 911, the new apparatus has treated patients from the substation since...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Danske Dandridge topic at Horner CEOS meeting

“Danske Dandridge: The Poet who wrote of West Virginia” was the lesson for the January meeting of the Horner Community Educational Service Club with Kaye Loyd lesson leader. Mrs. Loyd shared several of her poems with the group and stated that Danske was born in Denmark. She moved to West Virginia with her family at the age of three living in Shepherdstown.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Lesson learned: Creating Buckhannon

Buckhannon has transformed itself from a rural community of mountaineer farmers and miners, consistent with our West Virginia State flag that portrays those two. We now have a thriving arts community, thanks to the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, Buckhannon Community Theatre, Artistry on Main, Colonial Arts Center, Festival Fridays in downtown Jawbone Park, a collection of authors and many other endeavors embracing the arts.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Wednesday

Lost Creek Lions Club Valentine’s dinner meeting, 6:30 p.m., Lost Creek United Methodist Church. Entertainment. Reservations required. Lion Greg Wriston, 304-622-2616.
WVNews

Lewis County students named to WVWC President's List

BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named Isabella Posey ’23, of Weston; Delaney Gump ‘23, of Weston; Brandon Queen ‘25; and Aiden Post ‘23 to the College’s President’s List for Fall 2022. Students named to the President’s list have achieved a grade...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council holds first Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget workshop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council got a first look at an early draft of next year’s municipal budget during a special conference session held Tuesday evening. There will be additional sessions for adjustments to the spending plan before it is approved, however. The first budget...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

After-school learning reinforcement continues at Bridgeport (West Virginia) schools this semester

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Structured after-school programming to improve Harrison County Schools students’ learning, including those in the Bridgeport area, continues this year. Lola Brown, federal programs supervisor, said programs at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School are provided thanks...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

A walk down memory lane

In early February, 2013, Miki Glenn became Bridgeport High School’s all-time basketball leader in points and steals in a win against Lincoln. This photo was taken by Stephen Santilli for The Exponent Telegram.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/7/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins describes Iowa State's success with forcing teams to shoot he ball over their defense, and his tactic of getting new voices to help reinforce some of the lessons he is trying to teach his players. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
MORGANTOWN, WV

