Fort Myers, FL

Love Peace & Happiness
4d ago

Hope Momma shows back up. Passed by their nest and my daughter said a news crew were there. 😢 M-15 please keep your babies safe.💕💕💕

10NEWS

Southwest eaglets 'continue to thrive,' still no sign of Harriet

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be. In a Facebook update Monday, the people behind Southwest Florida Eagle Cam shared how M-15 has been holding down the fort in Harriet's absence. As of Feb. 6, there were still no signs of her return.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Uline looking for Collier County employees

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:7c504c063a52b8559aa10db8 Player Element ID: 6319945340112. The shipping warehouse is almost ready to start running, and they need workers to help. Uline is holding two hiring events in Southwest Florida....
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
espnswfl.com

Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023

Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
BOKEELIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:adf6b0255d9ef79b80bbeee1 Player Element ID: 6319900384112. Clean-up crews are waiting until Tuesday to pick up hurricane debris from the water at Clam Pass Park. High winds have proven to be...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease

The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

2 seriously injured in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash left two people seriously injured in Cape Coral Monday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), at around 7 p.m., firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of Del Prado Blvd. and Averill Blvd. Cape Coral Police and Lee...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Amazing turnout after dozens showed up to Fort Myers Beach sidewalk cleanup

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Dozen of volunteers showed up to sweep away sand from Fort Myers Beach sidewalk following the Beach Talk Radio cleanup event. Volunteers known as the “Yellow Army” showed up with shovels and brooms at the Snug Harbor restaurant early Sunday morning. Volunters were seen smiling and sweating as the path in front of them became clearer.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Will Harriet return to her eaglets and nest?

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:623c3ca2726468c152f33485 Player Element ID: 6319946116112. The mother eagle, Harriet, has not been seen since Thursday, and many are worrying if the eaglets will be able to live a normal...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Adult, young child injured in crash on I-75 in Estero

An adult and a young child were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on southbound I-75 in Estero. The crash site was around 1 mile south of the Corkscrew Road exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the adult suffered serious injuries. The child’s status is unknown. This is...
ESTERO, FL

