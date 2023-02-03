Read full article on original website
Love Peace & Happiness
4d ago
Hope Momma shows back up. Passed by their nest and my daughter said a news crew were there. 😢 M-15 please keep your babies safe.💕💕💕
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
Related
City of Cape Coral asks residents to replace fallen fences to prevent drownings
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Pieces of fences are still found across many Cape Coral yards. However, the city wants people to replace them soon. The city said they need to be replaced for safety measures, even if it’s a temporary mesh fence. Their major concern is drownings. They...
10NEWS
Southwest eaglets 'continue to thrive,' still no sign of Harriet
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be. In a Facebook update Monday, the people behind Southwest Florida Eagle Cam shared how M-15 has been holding down the fort in Harriet's absence. As of Feb. 6, there were still no signs of her return.
WINKNEWS.com
Uline looking for Collier County employees
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:7c504c063a52b8559aa10db8 Player Element ID: 6319945340112. The shipping warehouse is almost ready to start running, and they need workers to help. Uline is holding two hiring events in Southwest Florida....
espnswfl.com
Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023
Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia
BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
Wildfire spreads over at least 40 acres in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple fire units are battling a wildfire that has spread across more than 40 acres in Collier County Monday afternoon. According to Greater Naples Fire, the large fire sparked near Lee Williams Rd. and Goshen St. The cause is unknown at this time. Count on...
Man resentenced to life in prison for 1995 murder in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man who carried out the 1995 “contract killing” of Marcus Mueller in Lee County was resentenced to life in prison Monday. According to officials, 45-year-old David Snipes was convicted in 1997 of first-degree murder. Snipes, then 17 years old, killed Mueller after...
Four mobile home parks on Matlacha, Pine Island to fully rebuild after Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. — Hundreds of people that live in communities on Matlacha and Pine Island will continue to have a place to live after the owner of four mobile home parks said he plans to rebuild. Businessman Hugh Reid owns the communities and previously said at least one of...
fox13news.com
Bay Area beach cities collect items for Hurricane Ian victims, hope to learn lessons on storm response
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - The cities of Indian Rocks Beach and Treasure Island want to continue paying it forward in helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. As they collect donations for Sanibel Island they hope to learn lessons from those that went through the storm. "I was down there...
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:adf6b0255d9ef79b80bbeee1 Player Element ID: 6319900384112. Clean-up crews are waiting until Tuesday to pick up hurricane debris from the water at Clam Pass Park. High winds have proven to be...
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
Bonita Springs hosts a city-wide cleanup
Bonita Springs is hosting a City-wide clean-up on Feb. 25th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The city is asking residents who volunteer to check in and pick up cleaning supplies.
Naples man leads Collier County deputies on 130 mph chase
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — For over 20 minutes, Collier County deputies were on high alert. In the county’s eastern area, a blue Lexus was spotted with an inoperable headlight. However, when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the Lexus revved and sped away—eluding all authorities in the process.
Man slams car into condo building in Lee County, turns himself in for leaving scene of crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man turned himself in after slamming his car into a condo building Monday morning in Lee County. 26-year-old Alexander Bryan James of Fort Myers turned himself in to the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday at 4:00 p.m. James was placed under arrest for leaving...
2 seriously injured in Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash left two people seriously injured in Cape Coral Monday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), at around 7 p.m., firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of Del Prado Blvd. and Averill Blvd. Cape Coral Police and Lee...
After riding bus to work for 22 years, Naples hospital employee surprised with car from co-workers
NAPLES, Fla. — For 22 years, Thomas Dukes has spent four hours a day riding the bus from his home in Immokalee to NCH North Naples Hospital. But on Monday afternoon, Thomas drove himself home from work for the first time. When one of Thomas’ colleagues noticed his lengthy...
Amazing turnout after dozens showed up to Fort Myers Beach sidewalk cleanup
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Dozen of volunteers showed up to sweep away sand from Fort Myers Beach sidewalk following the Beach Talk Radio cleanup event. Volunteers known as the “Yellow Army” showed up with shovels and brooms at the Snug Harbor restaurant early Sunday morning. Volunters were seen smiling and sweating as the path in front of them became clearer.
WINKNEWS.com
Will Harriet return to her eaglets and nest?
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:623c3ca2726468c152f33485 Player Element ID: 6319946116112. The mother eagle, Harriet, has not been seen since Thursday, and many are worrying if the eaglets will be able to live a normal...
WINKNEWS.com
Adult, young child injured in crash on I-75 in Estero
An adult and a young child were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on southbound I-75 in Estero. The crash site was around 1 mile south of the Corkscrew Road exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the adult suffered serious injuries. The child’s status is unknown. This is...
Comments / 2