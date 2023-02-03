Tips to Deal With Uncertainty After Being Laid Off

"House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirms embattled Rep. George Santos is being investigated by the House Ethics committee."The one thing I've known as the questions have been... arisen that the people of his district had voted for him in the process," said McCarthy Tuesday on Capitol Hill."Ethics is moving through and if ethics find something, we'll take action. And right now, we're not allowing him to be on committee from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen."The New York Republican has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO