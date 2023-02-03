ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to Deal With Uncertainty After Being Laid Off

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNL6K_0kbsV8Es00

Jason Vitug, financial wellness expert and author of "Happy Money Happy Life," joined Cheddar News to discuss how to overcome the emotional, financial and stressful toll of workforce reductions.

Cheddar News

CVS Buys Primary Care Provider Oak Street Health for $10.6 Billion

"CVS is getting into the primary care business with the $10.6 billion purchase of Oak Street Health. The pharmacy chain said the goal of the acquisition is to help customers reduce health costs and improve outcomes for customers, particularly among more at-risk populations. “Combining Oak Street Health’s platform with CVS Health’s unmatched reach will create the premier value-based primary care solution,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Enhancing our value-based offerings is core to our strategy as we continue to redefine how people access and experience care that is more affordable, convenient and connected.”Oak Street Health, founded in...
Cheddar News

Hope Fading as Deaths in Turkey, Syria Quake Pass 11,000

"GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — With hope fading to find survivors, stretched rescue teams toiled through the night in Turkey and Syria, searching for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The death toll rose Wednesday to more than 11,000 in the deadliest quake worldwide in more than a decade.Amid calls for the Turkish government to send more help to the disaster zone, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured a “tent city” in Kahramanmaras where people forced from their homes are living. He conceded shortfalls early on in the response but vowed that no one...
Cheddar News

Lucky Player in Seattle Suburb Wins $754.6M Powerball Prize

"A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday.The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7.The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus.The winner has not yet come forward.It's the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn. The first was a...
SEATTLE, WA
Cheddar News

LeBron Sets NBA Career Scoring Record

"By Greg BeachamLOS ANGELES — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a step-back jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.James surpassed the mark held since April 1984 by Abdul-Jabbar, who watched the game from a baseline seat near the Lakers' bench. Abdul-Jabbar then joined a clearly emotional James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the court after the historic basket.James' mother, wife and children also sat courtside amid a celebrity-studded crowd that rose in waves...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Global Chip Shortage Linked to Delays in Credit Card Replacements

"The global semiconductor chip shortage has been long-lasting and the impact extends well beyond the production of goods like cars, smartphones and the latest gaming console. Now it is also affecting the production of credit cards, which means bank customers in need of a new card may have to wait months to receive one.Typically when someone needs to replace a credit or debit card, a bank would have this issue resolved in about seven to 10 business days, but now the wait time could reportedly be as long as six to eight weeks, according to a report by NPR.The chips...
Cheddar News

Biden in State of Union Exhorts Congress: 'Finish the Job'

"Cheddar News has full coverage of tonight's State of the Union address. Click here to find out where to watch.By Zeke Miller, Seung Min Kim and Lisa MascaroPresident Joe Biden exhorted Republicans over and again Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address meant to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.The backdrop for the annual address was markedly different from the previous two years, with a Republican speaker sitting expressionless behind Biden and newly empowered GOP lawmakers in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cheddar News

Memphis Police Lowered Hiring Standards as Force Struggled to Recruit Before Nichols' Death

"The Memphis Police Department is under fire after it was revealed that the standard to join the ranks of police officers had been lowered in the past.The news comes on the heels of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols last month and as crime across the city surges. Not only were standards lowered but the department offered incentives in the form of signing bonuses up to $15,000 to encourage people to join the force.It was also reported that the department provided $10,000 in relocation allowances. Previously, candidates had to have military service, previous experience in policing, or college credit...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheddar News

Manhattan DA Calls on Landlords to Evict Some 400 Unlicensed Cannabis Shops

"New York City officials are cracking down on unlicensed cannabis shops.The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has asked owners and landlords to commence eviction proceedings on unlicensed shops that have popped up all over the city following cannabis legalization across New York in 2021.“We're not going to stand idly by, and we won't stop until every illegal smoke shop is rolled up and stubbed out and know[s] that there are ways to sell legal cannabis,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a Tuesday press conference.Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office sent letters to about 400 “smoke shops”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

McCarthy Confirms Santos Ethics Investigation

"House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirms embattled Rep. George Santos is being investigated by the House Ethics committee."The one thing I've known as the questions have been... arisen that the people of his district had voted for him in the process," said McCarthy Tuesday on Capitol Hill."Ethics is moving through and if ethics find something, we'll take action. And right now, we're not allowing him to be on committee from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen."The New York Republican has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances...
NEW YORK STATE
Cheddar News

Just 36 Points Separates LeBron James From NBA All-Time Scoring Record

"NBA fans are on record watch this week as Lakers forward LeBron James is set to break the all-time scoring record.The record, which is currently held by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was set in April 1984 — eight months before James was even born. Now, he approaches the historic mark as the third-oldest active player in the league behind the Golden State Warriors' Andre Igoudala and Miami's Udonis Haslem.James has been on a tear all season long and is averaging 30 points per game, the highest in his 20-year career. With Abdul-Jabbar's total sitting at 38,387, James could very well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Stocks Up After Powell Comments

Ed Siddell, CEO and chief investment officer of EGSI Financial, joined Cheddar News to discuss Tuesday's market session as stocks traded higher after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a favorable glimpse into disinflation.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

