Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
Cause of death confirmed in killings of rappers who went missing
Why Ethan Belcher’s body is still at the Wayne County Morgue 16 days after his death
Ethan Belcher died 16 days ago due to child abuse, and his body is still at the Wayne County Morgue. The Detroit child’s family attempted to bury him last week, but that did not happen. The child’s aunt is still trying to make the funeral arrangements. Ethan’s biological father...
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police
A Michigan teenager fatally shot his own mother and her boyfriend before he barricaded himself inside the home with their bodies inside, according to police. Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, allegedly killed his mother, 45, and her boyfriend, 52, inside a home in the 19000 block of Woodside, in Harper Woods, a suburb of Detroit, on … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
3 charged for months-long crime spree in metro Detroit
An extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement groups has led to several felony charges against three men in connection with more than 25 vehicle thefts and a massive number of other property thefts including handguns from across the metro Detroit area. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 29, and Samuel Bender,...
Police suspect murder-suicide after 2 people found fatally shot in Taylor home
Two people are dead following an overnight shooting inside a home in Taylor on Tuesday in what police believe is a murder-suicide. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported live from the scene on Wick Road near Telegraph in Taylor
Police investigating "suspicious deaths" of man and woman in Shelby Township
An investigation is underway in Macomb County’s Shelby Township on Monday, into what police are calling “suspicious deaths” near Stony Creek Metro Park, on Mesa Drive.
Taylor police said man kills girlfriend, self after she said she wanted to end relationship
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a 21-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend were both found dead Monday night. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
Search for missing Detroit mother continues more than 10 years after her disappearance
(CBS DETROIT) - The search to find a Detroit mother continues a decade after she was last seen.It's a story that's often told with an unknown ending. Someone goes missing, and it's like they vanished in thin air, leaving the people they love in agony, the agony of not knowing."Today marks 10 years and six months," said Minister Malik Shabazz, who organized the search. "That's a long time not to know where your child is."Shabazz has been leading the search to find clues to Tamala Wells' disappearance."We don't believe there are cold cases," Shabazz said."We believe there are cases that...
Family member of 6-year-old boy who died in Detroit house fire arrested
Police in Detroit, Michigan say they have arrested a family member accused of child abandonment after a 6-year-old boy died in a house fire over the weekend.
2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
On birthday of man killed trying to stop break-in, family plans his funeral
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of Stanley Green Jr. still can’t believe he was killed after trying to stop a car break-in outside his neighbor's residence. Tuesday would have been his birthday. "Tomorrow is not promised, and today is not promised," said Yolanda Givens, the victim's...
3 men charged for stealing more than 25 vehicles in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Three men are facing charges after police say they stole more than 25 vehicles in the Metro Detroit area.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender Jr., 32, were charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card, and larceny of a firearm. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is also charging them with conducting a criminal enterprise.Smith and Hollis were arraigned in Oakland County Sixth District Court and were given a $1 million bond, whereas Bender received a $300,000 bond...
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
'I just did what I was taught to do': Oakland County woman who found $15K, turned it in to police gets rewarded with new car
It’s a story about doing the right thing: An Oakland County woman who found nearly $15,000 and turned it in to police was given a brand new SUV on Tuesday.
Family frustrated in investigation into murder of three rappers in Detroit
Dearborn man, woman suspected of using lock picking tools to steal from storage units in multiple Metro Detroit communities
A man and woman from Dearborn are facing a long list of charges for allegedly breaking into storage units across several Metro Detroit communities.
Masked gunman shoots Pontiac Boost Mobile clerk during robbery
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robber shot a clerk at a Pontiac Boost Mobile after she gave him the money he demanded Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the store on Auburn Avenue near MLK Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cash register. When the 31-year-old clerk gave the man the money, he shot her in the abdomen then fled.
