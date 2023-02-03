ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Lansing Daily

Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police

A Michigan teenager fatally shot his own mother and her boyfriend before he barricaded himself inside the home with their bodies inside, according to police. Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, allegedly killed his mother, 45, and her boyfriend, 52, inside a home in the 19000 block of Woodside, in Harper Woods, a suburb of Detroit, on … Read more
HARPER WOODS, MI
Morning Sun

3 charged for months-long crime spree in metro Detroit

An extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement groups has led to several felony charges against three men in connection with more than 25 vehicle thefts and a massive number of other property thefts including handguns from across the metro Detroit area. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 29, and Samuel Bender,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Search for missing Detroit mother continues more than 10 years after her disappearance

(CBS DETROIT) - The search to find a Detroit mother continues a decade after she was last seen.It's a story that's often told with an unknown ending. Someone goes missing, and it's like they vanished in thin air, leaving the people they love in agony, the agony of not knowing."Today marks 10 years and six months," said Minister Malik Shabazz, who organized the search. "That's a long time not to know where your child is."Shabazz has been leading the search to find clues to Tamala Wells' disappearance."We don't believe there are cold cases," Shabazz said."We believe there are cases that...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

3 men charged for stealing more than 25 vehicles in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Three men are facing charges after police say they stole more than 25 vehicles in the Metro Detroit area.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender Jr., 32, were charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card, and larceny of a firearm. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is also charging them with conducting a criminal enterprise.Smith and Hollis were arraigned in Oakland County Sixth District Court and were given a $1 million bond, whereas Bender received a $300,000 bond...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Masked gunman shoots Pontiac Boost Mobile clerk during robbery

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robber shot a clerk at a Pontiac Boost Mobile after she gave him the money he demanded Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the store on Auburn Avenue near MLK Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cash register. When the 31-year-old clerk gave the man the money, he shot her in the abdomen then fled.
PONTIAC, MI

