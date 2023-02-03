ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

$20 million Summerville Maple Street Extension project approved

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville announced the approval of the Maple Street Extension project on Monday. Years after the project was introduced in 2014, Blythe Development Company was awarded the bid to begin construction on the project, which will improve in total a mile and a half of roads throughout Summerville.
Savannah Highway intersection improvement project moving forward

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next steps are underway for a project designed to improve traffic flow and safety at several intersections in West Ashley. Charleston County is moving forward with its Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection Improvements Project at the intersections of Dupont Road/Stinson Drive and Wappoo Road. Sunshine...
New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trees Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
Cruz Achieves Professional Engineer Status

Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce that Mr. Daniel Cruz, PE has achieved Professional Engineer licensure status in South Carolina. A Senior Site Engineer for the firm, Mr. Cruz's responsibilities include managing, designing and permitting commercial, residential, government, institutional and industrial projects for the firm. In particular, Mr. Cruz has designed a host of residential mixed-use/commercial projects for communities in Mount Pleasant, Johns Island and Charleston. Mr. Cruz obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from The Citadel.
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished.   On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
Short-term rental licenses on Folly Beach officially capped to 800

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A months-long discussion came to an end Tuesday night as voters decided on the fate of short-term rentals on Folly Beach. Just 78 votes ended up separating the debate of the number of short-term rental licenses allowed on Folly Beach. The final vote rang Tuesday night after lines at the polls began at 7 a.m. officially capping the number of rentals, like condos and Airbnbs, to 800 across the island.
Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
Storage building collapses during fire in Cottageville

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large storage building collapsed after it was damaged during a Monday morning fire. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a property off Cone Court in the Cottageville area around 7:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the fire. The caller told dispatchers that the building was […]
Crews extinguish house fire on Commonwealth Drive

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A family has been displaced following a fire at a Mount Pleasant home Saturday night. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, the department provided aid to Mount pleasant Fire Department in response to a structure fire on Commonwealth Drive Saturday. Crews responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, […]
Moncks Corner names new police chief

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Moncks Corner says the man who has led the town’s police department since early January will become its permanent chief. Capt. Steve Young, who served as interim police chief for six months in 2022, will officially assume the role with more than 28 years of experience later this month.
Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
Crash with rollover impacting traffic on Ladson Road

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Monday morning crash is impacting traffic on Ladson Road. The collision happened around 8:00 a.m. not far from the intersection of Ladson and Miles Jamison roads. Photos from the scene show one car on top of an SUV near the Ladson Veterinary Hospital. The North Charleston Fire Department said the […]
