ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child

Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
TVLine

SNL: A Giddy Pedro Pascal Breaks Character Multiple Times — WATCH

Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with a case of the giggles. The actor broke character multiple times in what marked a charming SNL debut. In one skit, Pascal and friends gather at an upscale restaurant to celebrate a birthday. Also in attendance is the birthday girl’s sister, Lisa (Ego Nwodim), visiting from Temecula for the occasion. The sketch, however, ultimately centers on an unlikely main character: Lisa’s “extra extra well done steak” that’s impossible to cut. Lisa saws back and forth so vigorously that her peas go flying and wine sloshes about. That’s when Pascal loses it (watch above). Pascal laughs through...
GEORGIA STATE
E! News

Why The Last of Us Fans Will Get to Watch Episode 5 Early

Watch: Rihanna Is "Pre-Gaming" the Super Bowl in New Teaser. It turns out, The Last of Us actually won't be directly competing against Super Bowl LVII when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. In an apparent move to dodge viewership competition, HBO has decided...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
People

Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam

The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys...
ETOnline.com

Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery

POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win

Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Transgender pop star Kim Petras makes Grammy history

Kim Petras is marking a “huge moment,” as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The 30-year-old performer took home the award for her song with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win…
TVLine

SNL Disses Ginny & Georgia in #PeakTV Takedown — WATCH

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live took aim at #PeakTV, and dissed a current Netflix hit in the process. During a showbiz-themed game show parody featuring contestants Robert, Jacqueline and Mary — played respectively by host Pedro Pascal and cast members Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman — Big Hollywood Quiz host Jack Delmar (Bowen Yang) proceeded to ask the players questions about a number of seemingly buzzy TV series. And they whiffed each and every time. Most notably, Yang’s emcee posed this Q regarding Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia: “This breakout hit is the current No. 1 show on Netflix, Ginny &… ” When the trio flashed blank...
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

What Is MGM+? 5 Things to Know About the New Streaming Platform

New year, new look! EPIX changed its name to MGM+ earlier this month — but the platform's impressive roster of shows and movies remains. The MGM-owned cable network and streaming service announced in September 2022 that it would take its parent company's moniker after Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM that year. "We have felt […]
Essence

WATCH: Meagan Good And Jerrie Johnson Reveal What's Most Exciting About 'Harlem' Season 2

The actresses discuss the big story arcs and fun moments ahead for their characters in the new chapter of the hit Prime Video comedy. The second season of Prime Video’s hit girlfriend comedy Harlem just kicked off, answering burning fan questions of what’s next after several of the show’s beloved characters have thrown caution to the wind to get to their next step in life.
E! News

E! News

233K+
Followers
61K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy