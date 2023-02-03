Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
SNL: A Giddy Pedro Pascal Breaks Character Multiple Times — WATCH
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with a case of the giggles. The actor broke character multiple times in what marked a charming SNL debut. In one skit, Pascal and friends gather at an upscale restaurant to celebrate a birthday. Also in attendance is the birthday girl’s sister, Lisa (Ego Nwodim), visiting from Temecula for the occasion. The sketch, however, ultimately centers on an unlikely main character: Lisa’s “extra extra well done steak” that’s impossible to cut. Lisa saws back and forth so vigorously that her peas go flying and wine sloshes about. That’s when Pascal loses it (watch above). Pascal laughs through...
Why The Last of Us Fans Will Get to Watch Episode 5 Early
Watch: Rihanna Is "Pre-Gaming" the Super Bowl in New Teaser. It turns out, The Last of Us actually won't be directly competing against Super Bowl LVII when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. In an apparent move to dodge viewership competition, HBO has decided...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Ashton Kutcher Says There Would Be Affair Rumors If He Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon. In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have recently posed together in red...
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys...
Jenna Ortega Is the Face of New Adidas Campaign
The actress is a global ambassador of the brand-new adidas Sportswear label.
2023 Grammys: You’ll Be Lucky, Lucky to See Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ "Unholy" Performance
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. We are latching on to this onstage moment. Sam Smith and Kim Petras made a lasting mark on the 2023 Grammys with their Feb. 5 performance of "Unholy." During the show, Sam donned a red, patent-leather-textured ensemble, while Kim rocked a red, mini dress paired with matching boots and gloves.
ETOnline.com
Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut
Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery
POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
Transgender pop star Kim Petras makes Grammy history
Kim Petras is marking a “huge moment,” as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The 30-year-old performer took home the award for her song with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win…
SNL Disses Ginny & Georgia in #PeakTV Takedown — WATCH
This weekend’s Saturday Night Live took aim at #PeakTV, and dissed a current Netflix hit in the process. During a showbiz-themed game show parody featuring contestants Robert, Jacqueline and Mary — played respectively by host Pedro Pascal and cast members Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman — Big Hollywood Quiz host Jack Delmar (Bowen Yang) proceeded to ask the players questions about a number of seemingly buzzy TV series. And they whiffed each and every time. Most notably, Yang’s emcee posed this Q regarding Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia: “This breakout hit is the current No. 1 show on Netflix, Ginny &… ” When the trio flashed blank...
What Is MGM+? 5 Things to Know About the New Streaming Platform
New year, new look! EPIX changed its name to MGM+ earlier this month — but the platform's impressive roster of shows and movies remains. The MGM-owned cable network and streaming service announced in September 2022 that it would take its parent company's moniker after Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM that year. "We have felt […]
Essence
WATCH: Meagan Good And Jerrie Johnson Reveal What's Most Exciting About 'Harlem' Season 2
The actresses discuss the big story arcs and fun moments ahead for their characters in the new chapter of the hit Prime Video comedy. The second season of Prime Video’s hit girlfriend comedy Harlem just kicked off, answering burning fan questions of what’s next after several of the show’s beloved characters have thrown caution to the wind to get to their next step in life.
