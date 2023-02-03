A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body is set to be freed from jail after the Government decided not to challenge the decision.Russell Causley made UK legal history last year when he became the first prisoner to face a public parole hearing.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Carole Packman, who disappeared in 1985, a year after he moved his lover into the family home in Bournemouth, Dorset.He was freed from prison in 2020 after serving more than 23 years for the murder but was sent back to jail the following year after breaching his licence conditions.Earlier...

7 DAYS AGO