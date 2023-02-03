CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastern South Carolina is one of the only places in the country where inflation isn’t raising the price of your Girl Scout cookies. Boxes in the region are selling at $4 per box. Despite inflation raising the baker’s cost by 10%, Diane Flanagan, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, said the council was able to keep prices low because of the volume of cookies the Girl Scouts sell.

