YMCA to close Moncks Corner facility

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Family YMCA is closing its doors after nearly 30 years. The YMCA of Greater Charleston sent a notice out to members on Jan. 30. The email cited the building as being “in need of substantial improvement.” The notice says the YMCA cannot provide that work and the efforts to operate in Berkeley County have “seriously challenged the financial capabilities” of the local YMCA.
Girl Scout cookie prices remain stable in eastern SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastern South Carolina is one of the only places in the country where inflation isn’t raising the price of your Girl Scout cookies. Boxes in the region are selling at $4 per box. Despite inflation raising the baker’s cost by 10%, Diane Flanagan, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, said the council was able to keep prices low because of the volume of cookies the Girl Scouts sell.
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said someone who purchased a Powerball lottery ticket in Murrells Inlet is now $50,000 richer. Officials say the ticket was purchased at the 7 Eleven on Highway 707 for Monday night’s drawing. Additional winning tickets were sold in Fountain...
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
$20 million Summerville Maple Street Extension project approved

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville announced the approval of the Maple Street Extension project on Monday. Years after the project was introduced in 2014, Blythe Development Company was awarded the bid to begin construction on the project, which will improve in total a mile and a half of roads throughout Summerville.
Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
Georgetown County mourns longtime deputy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of its own. Chief Deputy Michael Schwartz spent 25 years with the agency before retiring in 2017. He died on Sunday. “Mike will be remembered for his love of family, community and this office,” Sheriff Carter...
Savannah Highway intersection improvement project moving forward

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next steps are underway for a project designed to improve traffic flow and safety at several intersections in West Ashley. Charleston County is moving forward with its Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection Improvements Project at the intersections of Dupont Road/Stinson Drive and Wappoo Road. Sunshine...
Charleston Co. School District makes progress with new Johns Island elementary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new elementary school planned for Johns Island is making its way through the approval process with the City of Charleston. The construction plan went before the design review board for the second of its three times, on Monday. It’s a standard, but lengthy, process any builders go through with big projects in the city.
Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
SC gas prices see decrease, national average falls as well

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina fell by 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, with a state average of $3.14 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina. The cheapest station in South Carolina was priced at $2.76...
Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th

Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
