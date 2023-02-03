Mississippi River water heist in planning stages | Reno Memo

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

By Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

Americans got really into endurance challenges in the late 19th century, including " how long can you sit on a train " and " how long can we send children into mines before someone does something about it ." Right after the Civil War, several miners headed to the American Southwest and made a bet to see who could sit around in the middle of a desert before giving up -- a challenge that continues to this very day.

The original participants are long since dead and their descendants forgot the rules, and instead built backyard pools and golf courses. Now that they're basically out of water, politicians and residents are hinting that maybe the Mississippi River has an embarrassing amount of water, and maybe we should build a giant pipeline to bring it out this way. (Never mind that it would be cheaper to just pay six figures to every single resident in the Colorado River Basin so they can move somewhere else.) Serious people have put a whole lot of thought into this; check out the full story from the AP network .

More snow for us, though

We're about to get our fourth weekend of snowfall in the past five weeks in Northern Nevada, with high winds and snowfall in higher elevations and the chance of rain at lower elevations. We're not going to gloat too much about it, though, because Southern Nevada isn't above trying to take water from their fellow Nevadans . Amy Alonzo has the weekend forecast .

"Hey, you asked for this" is a thing you can say to kids who are praying for snow days now, but will be sitting in classrooms in the middle of June. Siobhan McAndrew has the latest update on how smoke and snow days and delays have affected the Washoe County School District calendar .

Midtown/Wells border dispute continues

Two new developments are in the news in that inter-neighborhood gray area on the eastern side of Holcomb Avenue! Let's start with the demolition of the 58-year-old building at 121 Vesta St., which you may remember as the old car dealership. Or the small grocery store. Or the charter school. Look, it was a lot of things. Marmot Properties plans to build 40 market-rate apartments, along with space for a bar, coffee shop or restaurant on the ground floor. Jason Hidalgo has the details .

Also just east of Holcomb is the old Silver Peak location, which later became Huntsman Brewing for a nine-month stretch during the pandemic. It's about to become a new brewpub this summer, backed by Carson City's Fox Brewery & Pub. This one is technically Wells District, but at no point did we ever hear anyone refer to Silver Peak as anything other than a Midtown bar. Evan Haddad has the story .

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

Groundhog-day.com , which has compiled weather predictions from several dozen groundhogs throughout North America -- including Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho .

(Should we get our own groundhog? Discuss.)

Brett McGinness is the engagement editor for the Reno Gazette Journal. He's also the writer of The Reno Memo — a free newsletter about news in the Biggest Little City. Subscribe to the newsletter right here . Consider supporting the Reno Gazette Journal , too.

