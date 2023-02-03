Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping containerBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST. |
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
Private jet-setters are the reason every Super Bowl comes with super-size air traffic. Officials expect more than 1,000 additional planes to descend on metropolitan Phoenix’s eight airports and beyond this week for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and…
Meet the South Phoenix Butchers Selling Hot Dogs at the Super Bowl Experience
A local butcher shop that already scored big points with the chef at the Phoenix Convention Center landed a huge order for the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s taking place in early February. The football-themed event took place on February 4 and 5 and runs again on February...
Super Bowl LVII: Alleged fight mars Opening Night festivities
At around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 6, just after the Super Bowl Opening Night, police had to step in to break up a reported fight outside Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix. According to FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak, five people were apparently involved in the incident, and a woman was seen being detained by officers.
How Jaden Rashada's Camp Took A Gamble And Missed Out On Millions
The Story Behind A Former Miami Commit's Recruiting Rollercoaster
$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend
Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
Hot Dog! Another Dog Haus Biergarten to Open This Spring
This will be the fourth franchise of the award-winning guilt-free concept in the Phoenix area.
Adele is coming to Arizona, but not for the reason you think
PHOENIX — Adele is used to being the big box office draw to fill concert venues across the globe. From Las Vegas to New York, fans have flocked to her concerts to hear her sing some of her most popular hits. But on Sunday, Feb. 12, Adele will be...
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city.
Anti-abortion protester arrested after climbing Arizona's tallest building
PHOENIX — An anti-abortion protestor is in police custody after climbing the outer south side of the former Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix. Maison DesChamps, known on social media as Pro-life Spiderman, said in a live stream that the climb was to raise money. Authorities said that the call...
Law enforcement ready for criminal activity lured to Arizona by Super Bowl LVII
(The Center Square)- The Department of Homeland Security and other authorities are getting prepared in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. While the game will be hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, numerous festivities throughout the valley warrant a large security presence, including the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Margaret T. Hance Park. "HSI Arizona, the National Intellectual Property Rights Center,...
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Phoenix skyscraper
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground.
Phoenix-area music venues battle for concerts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The high number of music venues in the Phoenix area has created fierce competition for concerts with their high dollars tickets. However, music lovers are the beneficiaries of this “Arena War,” according to promoters and venue general managers who spoke to Arizona’s Family.
Arizona Cannabis Consumption Event on Feb 10-12
Go big or go home! That’s the Mint’s approach to the “Big Game” hoopla unfolding across the Valley. The Mint dispensary plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cannabis Consumption Park near State Farm Stadium.
