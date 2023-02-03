ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST. |
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Super Bowl LVII: Alleged fight mars Opening Night festivities

At around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 6, just after the Super Bowl Opening Night, police had to step in to break up a reported fight outside Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix. According to FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak, five people were apparently involved in the incident, and a woman was seen being detained by officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend

Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
ARIZONA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
MESA, AZ
The Center Square

Law enforcement ready for criminal activity lured to Arizona by Super Bowl LVII

(The Center Square)- The Department of Homeland Security and other authorities are getting prepared in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. While the game will be hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, numerous festivities throughout the valley warrant a large security presence, including the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Margaret T. Hance Park. "HSI Arizona, the National Intellectual Property Rights Center,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
actionnews5.com

Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Phoenix skyscraper

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area music venues battle for concerts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The high number of music venues in the Phoenix area has created fierce competition for concerts with their high dollars tickets. However, music lovers are the beneficiaries of this “Arena War,” according to promoters and venue general managers who spoke to Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Consumption Event on Feb 10-12

Go big or go home! That’s the Mint’s approach to the “Big Game” hoopla unfolding across the Valley. The Mint dispensary plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cannabis Consumption Park near State Farm Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ

