FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
WNYT
Athlete of the Week: Joshua McKinney – Columbia
In his senior season with the Capital District Jets, Josh McKinney is the type of player that makes you stop to watch the way he plays the game. In the top of his class and seen showing off his school spirit at Blue Devils games, McKinney is hoping to channel what helped his Sectional champion soccer team into the Ice Hockey postseason coming up.
WNYT
Emma Willard’s offense comes to life in second half to knock off Waterford 47-32
The Emma Willard girls basketball team used a big second half to pull away from Waterford-Halfmoon on Monday night 47-32. See highlights here.
WNYT
The Greater Good: Food donation competition, Albany cheerleaders recognized
Three cheers for some local elementary school students. St. Jude the Apostle School competed with Sacred Heart in Troy to see who could collect the most items for the Hope 7 Food Pantry in Troy. St Jude’s came out on top, winning a pizza party. However, everyone is a winner because the two schools collected more than 3,000 items.
WNYT
Duanesburg wins WAC regular season title 52-45 over Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons
Jeff Mullhern scored a game-high 16 points for Duanesburg as the Eagles took the WAC regular season title 52-45 over Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons on Friday night. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
WNYT
The Greater Good: Tiki Tours looking for new name, Grant for UAlbany initiative
A cat found abandoned in a duffel bag in Albany, Newt, now has a new home. The 1-year-old, six-pound cat was found last month, alongside some trash cans on Sherman Street in Albany. Newt was rescued and taken care of at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Tiki Tours on Lake...
WNYT
Doggie paddles for veterans journey concludes
A local U.S veteran’s long trip came to an end this weekend. New York Army Veteran, Jimmy Thomas went on a 4,000-mile journey to raise awareness and money for service dogs for veterans. His journey started September 24th, by kayaking from the Oktoberfest in Glenville down to Key West,...
WNYT
Man in East Greenbush accused of taking videos up women’s skirts
A man is accused of taking upskirt videos of women shoppers in East Greenbush. It happened last September at Hannaford and Peter Harris Clothes in East Greenbush, police said. Freddie Young Jr. took videos of six women by either placing a phone under their skirts or underneath a dressing room door, police said.
WNYT
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at...
WNYT
Police search for missing Cohoes woman since January
Police in Cohoes need your help finding a missing woman. Sadie Kopyc, 36, was last seen on Jan. 20. She may be in Albany or New York City, investigators said. She has brown hair, and brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with...
WNYT
Abandoned cat in Albany gets new home
A cat abandoned in a duffel bag in Albany now has a new home. The 1-year-old, six-pound cat, named Newt, was found last month, alongside some trash cans on Sherman Street. Newt was rescued and placed in the care of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, who helped the animal get adopted.
WNYT
Two adults, one child getting help after Albany fire
Three people – two adults and a 5-year-old child – are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire in Albany. The fire started on Main Avenue, said the Red Cross. They provided shelter, food, and clothing to the victims. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort...
WNYT
Troy firefighter recovering after fall
A follow up now to a story we brought you as breaking news Saturday morning. A fire fighter is recovering this morning after being hurt while battling a fire in Troy. The fire broke out around 5:30 at a home on Second Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue a woman...
WNYT
Ralliers in Albany want to lower DWI threshold to .05%
A rally was held at the state Capitol in Albany on Tuesday to lower the blood alcohol limit to .05%. The BAC in New York is currently .08%. Both victims and survivors of drunken driving were there to show their support, along with the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the National Transportation Safety Board and more.
WNYT
Florists are preparing flowers for Valentine’s Day
Florists are preparing for Valentine’s Day next week to send a sweet-smelling gift for your sweetheart or to treat yourself. Florists in the Capital Region are gearing up for their Super Bowl – Valentine’s Day. Two local florists in Saratoga County are prepared. Tim Healy, the current...
WNYT
Cold weather makes Albany fire challenging to put out
Firefighters in Albany quickly put out a fire on South Main Avenue, Monday evening. The fire was in a first-floor apartment in the multi-family home. However, firefighters dealt with some challenges along the way. “The unique structure and obviously the cold weather always plays a part in our response because...
WNYT
Albany welcomes 17 new firefighters
Monday the Albany Fire Department got a little bit bigger. 17 new members were sworn in. This comes the same day Albany County executive Dan McCoy introduced legislation that would give firefighters and EMS workers a 10 percent property tax exemption. Monday’s ceremony brings the department up to full staff,...
WNYT
Person treated for smoke inhalation after Troy fire
One person was taken to Samaritan Hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in Troy. It started Monday morning at an apartment at 232 Fifth Ave. Sadly, the fire chief said he believes a dog passed away. The cause is under investigation.
WNYT
2nd Fire in Troy in less than 24 hours
Around 2 a.m. this morning fire fighters were dispatched to a building on the 3000 block of 6th Ave. This is the second fire in less than 24 hours and the third fire in less than a week. Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire was venting out of...
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
WNYT
Homeless shelters open as Albany declares Code Blue
Another Code Blue is in effect in Albany through Wednesday. It’s being issued as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s, including wind chill. People in need in Albany County have multiple shelters open for warmth and safety:. Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street. The...
