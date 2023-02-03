Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To The Los Angeles Lakers

This trade would send Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has clearly been looking to make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They already moved for Rui Hachimura, who has already made an impact on the team on both ends of the floor. The Lakers are within striking distance of the playoffs, and the time to go all-in is now.

With Kyrie Irving recently submitting a trade request , perhaps it is time for the Los Angeles Lakers to revisit the prospect of acquiring him. Any potential trade would likely be built around Russell Westbrook, and the Lakers' future first-round picks.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 First-Round Pick, 2029 First-Round Pick

This trade offer could potentially be a good move for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets for a number of reasons. There are opportunities for both teams to benefit from making this deal.

The Los Angeles Lakers Add Star Power

Kyrie Irving is still one of the league's best point guards as of right now, and he is a no-brainer acquisition from a talent standpoint for the Los Angeles Lakers. An electric three-level scorer that can create his own shot against most defenders will have a lot of value next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a No. 3 option. As of right now, Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc for the Brooklyn Nets.

Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has previously stated that the team would be willing to move their tradeable first-round picks if a trade puts them in championship contention. Moving for Kyrie Irving would do just that, and it is no surprise that the team has already registered its interest in acquiring him. It was also reported that Kyrie Irving wanted to go to the Lakers in 2023 free agency, and it is clear that both parties would welcome a move.

Though losing the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks would have the Los Angeles Lakers mortgaging their future, the deal would give them a chance of winning it all this year in a wide-open Western Conference. They need to maximize LeBron James and Anthony Davis while the superstar duo is still playing at a high level to win more rings, and the Kyrie Irving deal would allow them to do just that.

The Brooklyn Nets Get Valuable Draft Compensation And A Solid Point Guard

For the Brooklyn Nets, this deal is about getting the best return from a value standpoint for Kyrie Irving. This deal would allow them to get a point guard replacement in Russell Westbrook, as well as some very valuable draft picks.

Russell Westbrook is still a solid player even at this stage of his career, and he is still capable of slashing to the rim, getting rebounds, and playmaking. He is also on an expiring contract, so the Brooklyn Nets wouldn't have to make a long-term commitment and could simply let his contract expire if he doesn't play well. Westbrook notably has experience playing with Kevin Durant as well. If the Brooklyn Nets are trying to maintain their status as a championship-level team, then getting an experienced veteran point guard like Russell Westbrook back is the right move.

The 2027 and 2029 first-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers are the key draw here for the Brooklyn Nets. Even though the Los Angeles Lakers would be contenders now, their picks would likely be lottery-bound in 2027 and 2029, which are 4 and 6 years down the line, respectively.

The Brooklyn Nets would likely lack star power after this deal, as Russell Westbrook is not as good as Kyrie Irving at this point in his career. However, they could potentially package the two first-round picks they receive, along with Ben Simmons' contract, to get a top-tier star. For example, they could try to go get DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls or someone like Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Adding a legitimate difference-maker would keep the Brooklyn Nets in contention status, and that can be done by flipping the first-round picks in another deal.

There are clearly other teams that will put their hat in for Kyrie Irving now that the star has requested a trade. However, if the Lakers could get both of the Lakers' future unprotected first-round picks, they will not get a better deal from a value standpoint.

This Trade Could Help Both The Brooklyn Nets And The Los Angeles Lakers

It is clear that this trade could potentially have benefits for both teams involved. Both teams would have pathways to be championship contenders this year, with the parity in the league being at an all-time high.

The Los Angeles Lakers would immediately create an elite big 3 that would give them a chance to win this year, as well as for the next few years. Kyrie Irving likely signing an extension with them makes this deal less of a risk for them, and becoming a title contender makes this deal a straightforward one.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets would have the chance to either rebuild if they're trading Kevin Durant or move the first-round picks if they're trying to compete with Kevin Durant. The value of those Lakers picks gives them flexibility no matter what course of action they take.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets get a trade done before the deadline. However, the two seem to be natural partners, and it likely is only a matter of time before Kyrie Irving joins up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers.

