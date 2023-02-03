ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler Speak Ahead of Kentucky's Matchup Against Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff
 4 days ago

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to reporters on Friday, as the Wildcats gear up for another SEC test, this time at home against the Florida Gators.

Tshiebwe spoke on being a selfless teammate, preparing for UF's Colin Castleton and more, while Wheeler touched on his role once again, the progression of the team and more.

The media scrum with Tshiebwe can be seen above, while Wheeler's can be seen below:

WATCH: Sahvir Wheeler Speaks Ahead of Florida Matchup (; 5:00)

