Baking soda, a.k.a. sodium bicarbonate, is a common baking ingredient because it reacts quickly by producing bubbles when exposed to a liquid and an acid—this is how baking soda leavens foods. “Baking soda is also a key ingredient in many over-the-counter antacids because it’s alkaline; it reduces stomach acid by neutralizing the acid in your gut with its higher—more basic—pH,” says Bianca Tamburello, RDN, a nutrition marketing specialist at FRESH Communications. “This is how antacids, and even baking soda alone, can lessen indigestion and heartburn.”
Do you get sore and tired after an intense workout? There’s a change you can make to avoid this fitness pitfall, and it involves… nuts!. Almonds are well known to have multiple health benefits, but there’s now evidence that they have fitness perks, too. A new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition has found that adding almonds to your diet can help your body recover from exercise. A study of 64 adults, split into two groups—one that ate almonds, one that ate the caloric equivalent in a cereal bar—showed that the group that ate almonds had biomarkers that indicate improved muscle recovery, including reduced post-exercise fatigue and tension, and higher levels of strength. They also reported feeling less sore.
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Reselling books online can be a lucrative and rewarding business for book lovers and entrepreneurs alike. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or start a full-time business, reselling books online can provide an opportunity to turn your passion for books into a profitable venture. Here are some steps to help you get started.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hand-washing dishes has long been a laborious yet comforting chore for me. Manual cleaning gives me peace of mind, and since I don’t cook often, scrubbing isn’t typically a heavy lift. But the dish rack I’ve been working with for the past several months makes the process anything but smooth. It’s a too-small, all-plastic number that can’t keep up with my lenient organization tactics and routinely disappears beneath piles of container lids, a corkscrew, a pot, and other miscellanies that quickly turn into an eyesore.
By now, you've probably seen the Theraface Pro by Therabody, the makers behind the iconic Theragun, make an appearance on your TikTok's "For You" page. Raved by creators, consumers, and celebrities (Gabrielle Union swears by it), the percussive therapy device offers six treatments in a single handheld tool, offering massages, LED-light therapy, micro-current technology, and so much more. If you've been curious about the Theraface Pro or need a Valentine's Day gift that reads "love and self care," now's your chance to save on this TikTok viral device, because it's on sale for the first time ever (yes, you heard that right).
While we love to sip on a matcha latte or a frothy cappuccino for an afternoon pick-me-up, caffeine shouldn’t be the only thing we rely on for an energy or mood boost after a poor night’s sleep or during a stressful day. Carolyn Williams, PhD, RD, host of the Happy Eating Podcast and author of Meals That Heal: One Pot, says that while using coffee to perk you up certainly isn’t a bad thing, we often forget that caffeine is a stimulant and has mental and physical effects that can vary by person.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you move into a new place, whether it’s a studio apartment or a multi-story house, there are a few things that are (relatively) easy to change to make the space feel like home. You can add rugs to make rooms appear cozier, swap in window curtains that match your style, and paint all (or just some) of the walls in a color you actually want to live with. One thing that’s unfortunately not easy to change, though? Your lighting.
We've all had nights when we can't sleep. Even after a long day, you get in bed just to lie awake for several hours. But Rebecca Robbins, PhD, associate scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, says that staying in bed when you can't sleep is the worst thing you can do for your sleep cycle.
Love is in the air... and so is the sea of Valentine’s Day-themed candy and decorations that have taken over the grocery store. And while we love a box of chocolates just as much as the next QT PIE, why not try making this year's V-day treat from scratch? Ingredients are basic, the prep work is minimal, and the nutritional benefits are quite sweet (pun intended) compared to the pharmacy-checkout-line-chocolates we all know and love—without compromising on flavor. So long as you choose the right recipe, that is.
Managing winter skin is all about using products that infuse the skin with much-needed moisture. Anna Chacon, MD, a board-certified dermatologist who practices in the Arctic region of Alaska, knows a thing or two about bringing super-dry winter skin back to life. "Alaskan weather is kind of harsh to the...
It happens to the best of us: You haven’t had lunch yet, you’re strolling through the grocery aisles, and you're ferociously adding a mountain of items to your cart because everything is making your mouth water (and your stomach rumble). Next thing you know, you’re at the checkout line, and the bill racks up into the hundreds as your cart empties. Not again.
In the last few years, grocery delivery apps have become the norm for many food shoppers: Last year alone, the online grocery consumer base was about 150 million shoppers—aka, about half of all Americans. And while online grocery shopping has solved the tricky task of maneuvering through a crowded...
I love my curls! But there are days when I really don’t feel like styling my hair. When I have a series of important engagements to attend, I head to the salon to install knotless braids. When I want to wake up with my hair done I know I can rock the protective style for up to six weeks.
Slide 1 of 21: Do you get enough shut-eye each night? Finding it hard to nod off can be infuriating, but it could also harm your health. A significant lack of sleep is linked to a lower life expectancy as well as common chronic illnesses. Needless to say, finding ways to improve your sleep is essential to your wellness. You may be surprised to learn that what you eat could have a major impact on this aspect of your life. Let’s take a look at the best foods to consume when you want to get more and better ZZZs.
