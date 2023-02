Buy Now A rehabilitation project on the northbound U.S. 15 bridge over Md. 77 and Hunting Creek in Thurmont will use an automated speed enforcement device beginning Monday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. Staff photo by Bill Green

Drivers going through a construction project on U.S. 15 in Thurmont will get an extra reminder of how fast they’re going, beginning Monday.

A rehabilitation project on the northbound U.S. 15 bridge over Md. 77 and Hunting Creek will use an automated speed enforcement camera beginning Monday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.