China claims it successfully cloned 3 ‘super cows’

Young cows at Barstow’s Longview Farm in Hadley, Mass. China says it has clone three “wuper cows.” | Associated Press

The competitive nature between China and the U.S. has fueled another innovation. Chinese scientists managed to successfully clone three “super cows” that have the ability to produce a high amount of milk, as CNN reported .

This breakthrough, which allows these cows to generate 50% more milk than the average American cow, created calves that had the same shape and skin pattern as their parent.

According to CBS News , one of the calves weighed 120 pounds and stood 2 feet, 6 inches tall. Scientists used sampled tissue from cows raised on Chinese farms to create embryos.

Global Times, a state-run news outlet, reported that China purchases 70% of its dairy cows from overseas and this research will help the country become more self-sufficient.

The Asian country has an estimated 6.6 million imported Holstein Friesian cattle, known to be a productive breed. But out of these, only a small percentage “are highly productive, long-lived and stress-resistant at the same time in their living environment in China,” Global Times reported .

“Using cloning technology alone won’t have any economic meaning, and the combination of tapping reproductive technology and using low-productive cows as surrogates allowed us to reproduce 20 more offspring compared with just using cloning for a given time period,” said Jin Yaping, the lead scientist on the project.

He further added that the goal is to take a few years to build a large herd of super cows that will help China’s dairy industry.