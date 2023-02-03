Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
LyondellBasell's (LYB) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates
LYB - Free Report) recorded earnings of $353 million or $1.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a fall of 51% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $716 million or $2.18 per share. LYB posted adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, down 65% from the year-ago quarter...
Cigna (CI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CI earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
United States Steel (X) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
X earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Amazon.com (AMZN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AMZN earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
3 Dividend Stocks That Beat the Market in 2022 but Are Still Worth Buying Now
These energy and industrial stocks offer a blend of growth and value at an affordable price.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income
If you buy these passive-income machines now, you could build a fortune.
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023
American Express beat its fourth-quarter guidance and is expecting further growth in 2023. Its pivot to focusing on younger customers is generating strong performance, as well as giving it a long growth runway. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.5%, can really pad your pocketbook.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday
One of the telecom's institutional investors has trimmed its stake. This adds to the already gloomy sentiment on the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
Energy stocks outperformed the overall market in 2022, and could do so again in 2023. These three stocks offer investors an attractive dividend and reasonable valuation. Each stock brings a different strength: stability, yield, and product mix. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock
Jason Hall has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. Jeff Santoro has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Earnings Previews: CVS Health, Fox, Uber
Before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, CVS Health, Fox and Uber are scheduled to report quarterly earnings.
Comments / 0