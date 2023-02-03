Read full article on original website
Police: Man struck by pickup truck on I-40 dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police say he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-40 West near the I-24 split. Metro Police say the pedestrian entered the roadway into the path of an oncoming Ram 1500 truck.
Felony Lane Gang members wanted for Gallatin Rec Center car burglaries
GALLATIN, Tenn.--A gang notoriously known for car break-ins and bank fraud has now left a mark in the town of Gallatin. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Felony Lane Gang is typically "a group of thieves from Florida who travel the country and target unoccupied vehicles for “smash and grab” thefts, stealing purses and using stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes. When cashing stolen checks, they typically use the drive-thru lane farthest from the bank in an attempt to avoid detection."
Youngstown bar owner not guilty on all charges
The owner of a Youngstown bar has been found not guilty of multiple charges after a 2021 indictment.
Pedestrian struck on Silliman Evans Bridge Tuesday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are on the scene of a crash on the Silliman Evans Bridge on I-40Wwhere Metro Communications says that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. FOX 17 News crews on the scene have confirmed...
Woman receives sentence for setting fire to Youngstown home
Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Cheree Moore, 43, who was convicted in December of two counts of aggravated arson following a trial.
Nashville man, convicted felon arrested on drug and gun charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man and convicted felon on probation was arrested Monday night on various drug and gun charges. Metro Police report 23-year-old Corey Lewis was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County. He was convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2019, and was given an eight-year probated sentence.
Nashville woman, 29, killed after hitting TDOT subcontractor truck on I-65
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 29-year-old Nashville woman is dead after she reportedly struck a work truck on I-65 near Rosa Parks early Tuesday. Flames were visible on TDOT cameras as fire crews pulled up to the burning vehicle just before 1:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. Metro...
FOX 17 News investigates: Murder of Michaela Carter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News investigates the murder of Michaela Carter. The 24-year old was gunned down while on the phone with 911. We have an inside look at the final moments of her life. The distressing 911 call you’re about to hear is now a focal...
Murfreesboro woman missing with extensive medical history
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is missing out of Murfreesboro with an extensive medical history. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lane Jensen, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD). Jensen's's family has not heard from her since she was...
New sheriff in town: Kentucky deputies welcome police dog 'Falco'
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in southern Kentucky has a new deputy on their team!. K-9 Falcon joins the Logan County Sheriff's Office to serve as a single purpose canine, the department says. He'll join Deputy Colin Smith for four weeks of training before hitting the streets.
Lebanon, Tennessee man arrested for Lawrenceburg motel fire
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Lebanon, Tennessee man has been arrested for a Lawrenceburg motel fire. Investigation shows that Shawn Buie is the individual responsible for setting a fire that occurred at the David Crockett Motel on East Gaines Street, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. Buie was...
Man acquitted in Nashville nurse's murder faces federal gun, drug charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man found not guilty in the deadly shooting of a Nashville nurse is now facing federal charges for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. James Cowan was acquitted last week after a jury agreed there wasn't enough evidence to convict him of first-degree murder in Caitlyn Kaufman's death. He will soon be transferred to federal custody for separate charges.
Man receives sentence for fight at Boardman GetGo
Anthony DeFrance, 22, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum following a Dec. 12 guilty plea to a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community
A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
Maury County barricade situation ends
An incident in Columbia ended after a man shot at officers and barricaded himself inside a home for hours Monday.
47 kilograms of drugs seized, two arrested in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After 47 kilograms of drugs including cocaine and fentanyl were acquired by investigators, two people were arrested Saturday in Murfreesboro, say police. 21-year-old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo and 20-year-old Leslie Heredia were the individuals charged, according to police. These arrests comes on the heels of an...
Austintown police investigating death of toddler who ingested fentanyl
A coroner's report released Monday said the toddler died Sept. 18 of "multiple drug toxicity due to acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl" and ruled his death an accident.
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Monday night in Clarksville. Police say the crash involving the bike and a motor vehicle happened about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Nashville and the...
Mother of McKeesport shooter told emergency dispatchers her son was having a ‘PTSD episode’
Police said the man charged with killing a McKeesport police officer Monday, and wounding one other, was experiencing a mental health crisis stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the criminal complaint filed by Allegheny County Homicide detective Greg Renko, two McKeesport Police were dispatched to 1411 Wilson Street to...
